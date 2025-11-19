UNICEF Demands Immediate Release Of Abducted Kebbi Schoolgirls

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has called on the Federal Government to secure the immediate release of the 25 schoolgirls abducted in Kebbi State and to fully implement the Safe Schools Declaration amid renewed concerns over attacks on learning environments in Nigeria.

Gunmen on Monday stormed a Government Girls School in Maga, Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area, killing the vice-principal and abducting the students. The incident adds to a growing pattern of assaults on schools across the Northwest.

In a statement on Tuesday, UNICEF Nigeria’s Communication Specialist, Sussan Akila, condemned the attack and described the killing and abductions as a grave violation of children’s rights.

“UNICEF strongly condemns the reported attack on a Government Girls School in the Maga community of Kebbi State, which resulted in the death of the school’s Vice-Principal and the abduction of 25 students,” Akila said. “This tragic incident is yet another stark reminder of the urgent need to protect children, schools, and the personnel they rely upon to learn safely.”

She expressed condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured a full recovery, while urging the authorities to ensure the swift and safe release of the abducted pupils.

Akila reaffirmed that schools, students, and education personnel are protected under international law and insisted that perpetrators of such attacks must be held accountable under national and international standards.

Referencing Nigeria’s commitment to the Safe Schools Declaration in 2015, she said the framework provides clear steps to safeguard educational institutions and ensure uninterrupted learning during conflict. She stressed the need for full implementation of the declaration.

UNICEF added that it is working closely with government agencies and communities to reinforce child protection systems and strengthen school safety.

“No child should be put at risk while pursuing an education,” the agency stated.

The Safe Schools Declaration, endorsed by 121 countries including Nigeria, is an inter-governmental commitment to protect students, teachers, schools, and universities from the impacts of armed conflict. Despite this, concerns over its implementation persist. In 2021, the House of Representatives resolved to investigate the alleged abandonment of the Federal Government’s Safe School Initiative, including the N500m earmarked for rehabilitating Government Secondary School, Chibok. Later that year, the then Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, criticised the initiative, saying it was designed to fail.