NITEL-MTEL Pensioners Protest 35 Months Of Unpaid Benefits

Pensioners of the defunct Nigerian Telecommunications Limited and its mobile subsidiary, M-Tel, gathered at the Federal Ministry of Finance in Abuja on Tuesday to protest the non-payment of their pensions and arrears. Many of the protesters are between 65 and 80 years old. They said they have waited more than two decades for full compensation after their disengagement during the privatisation of the telecom company.

The group arrived at the ministry at 9 a.m. carrying placards and calling for the intervention of the finance minister, Wale Edun. They said they had served the country loyally for more than 20 years but were left without financial support after the company was restructured.

Some pensioners said that they have been unable to meet basic needs or seek medical care. A former staff member said he spent many years working for NITEL but is now unable to afford housing or transportation. Another protester, bemoaned many losses as a result of the delayed retirement benefits.

Others described years of writing letters to the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate and the Ministry of Finance without receiving a clear response. Many accused both offices of pushing them back and forth without resolving their claims.

One also said pensioners from other defunct government-owned institutions under the Defined Benefits Scheme have been cleared. He listed New Nigerian Newspapers, NICON Insurance, Nigeria Reinsurance, Delta Steel and the Nigerian National Shipping Line as examples. He said NITEL-MTEL retirees are the only group left unpaid.

The protesters revealed that they were owed 35 months of pension and arrears, including a 12.95 per cent increase approved in 2020, a 10.66 per cent adjustment approved in 2015 and the release of a N25,000 palliative for verified pensioners. They also said they were excluded from the N32,000 pension increase approved for all DBS pensioners.

According to another of the protesters, retirees now live on less than N17,000 monthly. He said some widows eat once a day, while others depend on neighbours for food. He added that several pensioners have died while waiting for their benefits.

NITEL and M-Tel were privatised following years of debt and mismanagement. Around 7,000 of the company’s 11,000 workers were laid off during the restructuring. The brand later re-emerged as ntel, a 4G mobile service operator.

A Special Adviser to the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Finance, Sheu Garbar, addressed the protesters. He asked them to compile their demands and return for a meeting. However, these protesters indicate little confidence in the promise.

They said the group had received similar assurances in the past without results.