NiMet forecasts three days of thunderstorms, warns of strong winds

Key points

NiMet forecasts thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across most parts of Nigeria from Wednesday to Friday.

Strong winds may precede thunderstorms, with residents advised to secure loose objects and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rain.

The agency urged airline operators to obtain airport-specific weather reports for flight planning.

Main Story

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across many parts of the country from Wednesday through Friday, warning that strong winds could accompany the storms in some locations.

In its weather outlook released on Tuesday, NiMet said northern states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Katsina, Kano, Zamfara, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Adamawa, are expected to experience thunderstorms with moderate rainfall on Wednesday morning, with the weather extending to Kaduna and the wider North-East later in the day.

The agency also predicted thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall across parts of the North-Central, including the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara and Niger states.

For southern Nigeria, NiMet said cloudy conditions would dominate, with light morning rainfall expected in parts of the South-South before moderate rainfall spreads later in the day to Ondo, Ekiti, Oyo, the South-East and South-South.

On Thursday, the agency forecast continued thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across much of the northern region, while the North-Central is expected to experience thunderstorms throughout the day. Moderate rainfall is also forecast across the South-South and South-East.

By Friday, thunderstorms are expected to begin in parts of Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and Taraba during the morning before extending across the northern region later in the day. Similar conditions are forecast for the North-Central, while moderate rainfall is expected across parts of the South-East, South-South, Ondo and Oyo states.

The Issues

The forecast comes during the peak of Nigeria’s rainy season, when heavy downpours and strong winds often increase the risk of flooding, traffic disruptions, property damage and flight delays.

Weather advisories are particularly important for motorists, farmers, emergency agencies and airline operators, who rely on accurate forecasts to minimise risks and plan operations.

What’s Being Said

NiMet warned that strong winds may precede thunderstorms in affected areas and advised residents to secure loose objects to prevent damage.

The agency also urged the public to avoid driving during heavy rainfall, disconnect electrical appliances from power sockets during storms and stay away from tall trees to reduce the risk of injuries from falling branches.

Airline operators were advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet to support safe flight planning.

What’s Next

NiMet is expected to continue issuing daily weather updates as rainfall activity persists across the country. Residents are advised to monitor official forecasts and follow safety precautions, especially in areas prone to thunderstorms and flooding.

Bottom Line

NiMet’s latest forecast points to widespread thunderstorms and rainfall over the next three days, with strong winds posing additional risks. Staying informed and taking basic safety precautions will be essential for residents and businesses across affected areas.