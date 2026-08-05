FG begins Nigeria’s first national rehabilitation strategy

Key points

Federal Government has begun developing Nigeria’s first National Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology Strategic Plan.

The proposed five-year strategy aims to strengthen disability-inclusive healthcare and expand access to rehabilitation services nationwide.

Stakeholders say the plan will address policy gaps, funding challenges and shortages of rehabilitation professionals.

Main story

The Federal Government has commenced the development of Nigeria’s first National Rehabilitation and Assistive Technology Strategic Plan as part of efforts to strengthen disability-inclusive healthcare and improve access to rehabilitation services across the country.

The initiative was unveiled on Tuesday in Abuja during a three-day stakeholders’ zero draft meeting on the proposed national strategy.

The Director of the Family Health Department at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Ahmed Ozi, described the exercise as Nigeria’s first coordinated national effort to establish a comprehensive framework for rehabilitation services and assistive technology.

He said the strategic plan reflects the ministry’s commitment to achieving Universal Health Coverage by ensuring that persons with disabilities and others requiring rehabilitation services have equitable access to healthcare.

According to Ozi, the strategy aligns with the World Health Organization’s guidance on rehabilitation and disability-inclusive healthcare and will serve as a roadmap for strengthening rehabilitation services nationwide.

He urged stakeholders to contribute technical expertise to improve the zero draft and ensure the development of a practical and implementable national strategy.

The Head of the Georgia Society for Healthcare Engineers (GASHE), Dr. Umeh Sunday, said work on the strategy began after the ministry established a Rehabilitation Technical Working Group.

He noted that Nigeria previously lacked a federal rehabilitation policy, leaving states without a coordinated national framework for rehabilitation services.

Sunday said the strategy aligns with the WHO Rehabilitation 2030 initiative and the World Health Assembly Rehabilitation Strategy 2025–2035.

He explained that the Technical Working Group conducted nationwide assessments using WHO guidelines before preparing the draft strategy, which is currently undergoing stakeholder review.

The Regional Rehabilitation Consultant for Africa, Dr. Nassib Tawa, said the strategic plan was informed by nearly two years of consultations and a national assessment of rehabilitation services.

According to him, the assessment identified major gaps, including the absence of a national rehabilitation policy, inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, limited clinical spaces and shortages of trained rehabilitation professionals.

Tawa said one in five Nigerians could benefit from rehabilitation services or assistive products, adding that the proposed strategy would run from 2027 to 2031.

He said the plan would define national priorities while strengthening financing, infrastructure, workforce development, partnerships and access to assistive technology.

The issues

Nigeria has no national policy dedicated to rehabilitation services, despite growing demand from persons with disabilities, accident victims and people living with chronic health conditions. A coordinated national strategy could improve access to rehabilitation, strengthen healthcare delivery and support the country’s Universal Health Coverage goals.

What’s being said

“Disability can affect anyone at any stage of life. We must therefore promote empathy, protection and support for all citizens requiring rehabilitation services.” — Dr. Ahmed Ozi, Director, Family Health Department, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

“The assessment identified major challenges, including the absence of a national rehabilitation policy and inadequate financing.” — Dr. Nassib Tawa, Regional Rehabilitation Consultant for Africa.

What’s next

Stakeholders will refine the draft strategy before it is endorsed and officially launched. The five-year implementation plan is expected to run from 2027 to 2031.

Bottom line

The Federal Government is laying the foundation for Nigeria’s first national rehabilitation strategy, aiming to close longstanding policy gaps and expand access to rehabilitation and assistive technology for millions of Nigerians.