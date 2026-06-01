NNPC Ltd records N481 billion Profit After Tax for April 2026

Keypoints

NNPC Ltd. recorded N481 billion Profit After Tax for April 2026, marking a sharp jump from N276 billion posted in March.

Monthly oil revenue hit N4.971 trillion, representing a 79.23 per cent increase compared to the previous month.

Crude oil and condensate production rose by 7.69 per cent to reach 1.68 million barrels per day.

Cumulative statutory payments made by the national oil company from January to April 2026 stood at N3.714 trillion.

Major midstream milestones included the successful completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing project.

Main Story

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), says it has recorded N481 billion Profit After Tax (PAT) for April 2026. The development represented a sharp jump from the N276 billion posted in March, the company said in the April Monthly Report Summary, released on its X handle.

The company said its crude oil and condensate production rose to 1.68 million barrels per day (mmbopd) in April, representing a 7.69 per cent increase from the March production level. The NNPC Ltd said revenue from oil hit N4.971 trillion for the month, up from N2.77 trillion recorded in March 2026, representing a 79.23 per cent increase.

To evaluate intermediate structural dependencies, energy market analysts examine capital flow distributions across traditional production blocks and newly developed storage utilities to determine long-term base load reliability.

The report iinducated that gas production remained largely stable at 7,730 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d), compared with 7,731 mmscf/d recorded in March.

It added that cumulative statutory payments for the period January to April 2026 stood at N3.714 trillion. The company highlighted the successful completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing project as one of its major milestone during the period.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network.

It also noted continued progress on construction and installation activities along the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas pipeline mainline, aimed at achieving early gas delivery to Abuja in 2026.

The report further outlined its strategic initiatives undertaken during the month aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s energy infrastructure to enhance operational performances.

The Issues

Accelerating pipeline construction and installation activities along the AKK mainline to meet target deadlines.

Transitioning from completed river crossings into full commercial distribution to supply regional gas markets.

Maintaining operational momentum to preserve the sharp monthly jumps in corporate oil revenues and profit margins.

What’s Being Said

Outlining the primary midstream construction milestones achieved during the monthly operational review cycle, the company highlighted the successful completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing project as one of its major milestone during the period.

Explaining the ultimate infrastructural goal of the ongoing works across the northern pipeline corridor, the report noted continued progress on construction and installation activities along the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas pipeline mainline, aimed at achieving early gas delivery to Abuja in 2026.

Detailing the underlying financial and technical motivations directing the company’s capital allocation choices, the report further outlined its strategic initiatives undertaken during the month aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s energy infrastructure to enhance operational performances.

What’s Next

Technical teams will advance construction and installation activities along the main pipeline corridor to deliver early gas to Abuja in 2026.

NNPC Ltd. will monitor production metrics to sustain daily crude and condensate output above the 1.68 million barrels threshold.

Finance officials will track subsequent monthly disclosures via digital handles to evaluate corporate revenue trends against statutory payment targets.

Bottom Line

Driven by a 7.69 per cent increase in daily crude production that pushed oil revenues to N4.971 trillion, NNPC Ltd. recorded a massive N481 billion Profit After Tax for April 2026 while successfully completing the OB3 River Niger Crossing to advance early gas delivery to Abuja.