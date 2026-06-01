Key points

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools across Oyo State began an indefinite strike on Monday.

The industrial action protests the abduction of teachers and pupils from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area.

Armed men attacked the schools on May 15, abducting victims and killing two persons.

Full compliance with the strike order was recorded across the capital city of Ibadan and other major zones of the state.

Only candidates sitting for the ongoing WASSCE and teachers assigned to invigilation duties were permitted onto school premises.

Main Story

Teachers in public primary and secondary schools across Oyo State on Monday began an indefinite strike to protest the kidnapp of teachers and pupils of three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of the state.

New reports disclosed that armed men on May 15 attacked Community Grammar School, L.A. Primary School, both in Ahoro- Esinele and Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, near Ogbomoso, where pupils and teachers were abducted and two persons killed.

Following the incident, the NUT, Oyo State Wing, directed teachers in the state to embark on an indefinite strike to start on June 1. A NAN correspondent who monitored the strike in public schools in Ibadan reports full compliance with the indefinite strike.

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Some of the schools visited included Anglican Junior Secondary School, Orita-Mefa; St. Patrick Secondary School, Bashorun; St. Louis Grammar School, Mokola; Oba Akinbiyi Model School; and St. Brigid’s School, Mokola. NAN reports that many students who arrived at their schools as early as 7:45 a.m. were turned back and asked to return home.

NAN also observed that only candidates sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) and teachers assigned to invigilation duties were allowed into school premises.

Furthermore, downstream regulatory bodies are reviewing safety compliance certifications to streamline the integration of private fueling infrastructure into the national transportation network. Reports from other parts of the state including Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Saki, Eruwa and Igboora in Ibarapa indicate full compliance with the strike by teachers in public primary and secondary schools.

The Issues

Securing the immediate release of abducted pupils and teachers taken during the violent school incursions.

Managing complete structural shutdowns of public primary and secondary institutions across multiple regional zones.

Minimizing long-term instructional delays for secondary students while maintaining strict safety blockades.

What’s Being Said

Expressing shared professional commitment toward the missing victims and explaining the immediate workplace absence, Mrs Yemisi Alao told NAN: “We are all complying in solidarity with the affected teachers, pupils and their families. We pray that the abducted victims will regain their freedom and return home safely,”

Outlining the proactive informational directives sent out to institutional actors to minimize logistical confusion at school gates, Mrs Tayo Olutayo said: “Only WAEC candidates and teachers involved in the examination process are expected to be in school,”

What’s Next

Public schools will continue their indefinite closures across Oyo State as long as the NUT directive remains active.

Examination officers will maintain limited school access exclusively for students completing their ongoing WASSCE papers.

State security tracking will face pressure to locate the missing victims from Oriire Local Government Area.

Bottom Line Following a directive from the NUT, public school teachers across Oyo State have shut down classrooms in full compliance with an indefinite strike to protest the May 15 armed assault and abduction of pupils and staff in Oriire, freezing regular school operations while granting entry only to active WASSCE candidates and invigilators.