KEY POINTS

The UN Support Mission in Libya has called for an independent investigation into attacks at Benghazi port and off the city’s coast.

A Russian warship and a commercial vessel were reportedly hit in separate attacks, with Ukraine claiming responsibility.

The UN has warned against turning Libya into a battleground for wider international conflicts.

MAIN STORY

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has called for an independent investigation into attacks on vessels at Benghazi port and off the coast of the eastern Libyan city on Sunday.

Reports said a Russian warship docked at the port was struck in suspected sea drone attacks, causing it to explode and sink. A commercial vessel was also hit in a separate incident.

Ukraine has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In a statement on Monday, UNSMIL expressed serious concern and called for Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and assets to be respected.

The mission urged Libyan authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incidents and ensure that those responsible are held accountable. It also offered UN support for the investigation.

THE ISSUES

The attacks raise concerns about the risk of Libya becoming drawn further into international conflicts at a time when the country remains politically divided.

Libya has been in crisis since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s government in 2011. It is divided between the internationally recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli and a rival administration based in the east, backed by the House of Representatives and military commander Khalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army.

The presence of a Russian warship in Benghazi and Ukraine’s claim of responsibility give the incidents a wider international dimension.

UNSMIL warned that further escalation could deepen tensions within Libya or expose the country to broader regional and international confrontations.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become, a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said.

It added that the attacks highlighted the need to reunify Libya’s national institutions and strengthen their ability to protect the country’s sovereignty and security.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“These incidents also underscore the urgent need to expedite efforts to reunify Libya’s national institutions and strengthen their ability to safeguard the country’s national sovereignty and security,” UNSMIL said.

The mission also urged parties to avoid releasing unverified information or politicising the incidents while investigations are ongoing.

WHAT’S NEXT

UNSMIL said it would continue monitoring developments and called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint.

It urged Libyan authorities to pursue an immediate, independent and transparent investigation, with the UN ready to assist.

BOTTOM LINE

The attacks have raised fresh concerns about Libya’s security and its exposure to wider international tensions. The UN’s priority is to establish what happened, hold those responsible accountable and prevent further escalation in a country still struggling to overcome years of political division.