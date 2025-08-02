UMYU Expels 57 Students For Exam Malpractice, Sanctions Others

Umaru Musa Yar’adua University (UMYU), Katsina, has expelled 57 students over their involvement in various forms of examination malpractice. The disciplinary action was approved by the university’s Senate during its 125th Regular Meeting, following recommendations from the Central Examination Misconduct Committee.

A statement released Saturday by the Head of Information and Protocol, Hajiya Fatima Sanda, confirmed the decision, noting that investigations were carried out across multiple faculties before sanctions were issued.

In addition to the expulsions, five students were rusticated for two semesters covering the 2024/2025 academic session, with their examination results annulled. Two other students received formal written warnings, which will remain on their permanent academic records.

The university reiterated its zero-tolerance stance on examination misconduct, stating that the sanctions are meant to uphold academic integrity and serve as a warning to others.

“UMYU is fully committed to preserving the sanctity of its academic processes and will not hesitate to apply strict penalties to deter violations,” the statement read.

Students were advised to strictly follow academic guidelines and steer clear of all forms of malpractice, with a warning that future breaches will attract equally firm disciplinary measures.