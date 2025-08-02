Smithsonian Pulls Trump Impeachment from Exhibit

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has removed content referencing Donald Trump’s two impeachments from its presidential exhibit, drawing scrutiny over possible political influence behind the decision.

The museum confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the move followed an internal review of “legacy content,” part of a broader update of longstanding displays. The change, first reported by The Washington Post, erased temporary panels that were installed in 2021 to reflect Trump’s impeachment history.

Those panels, which covered Trump’s 2019 and 2021 impeachments, were initially placed over the museum’s long-standing American Presidency exhibit last updated in 2008. The exhibit previously featured the impeachment histories of Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon (who resigned before impeachment), and Bill Clinton.

Trump remains the only U.S. president to be impeached twice: first in 2019 for allegedly soliciting Ukraine to influence the 2020 election, and again in 2021 for inciting the January 6 Capitol attack. He was acquitted by the Senate both times.

The museum explained that the Trump-focused panel, labeled “Case under redesign (history happens)”*, was intended as a short-term response to ongoing events and had stayed longer than planned. It was quietly taken down in July 2025.

However, critics point to Trump’s earlier executive order seen as an attempt to influence cultural institutions like the Smithsonian—as a possible reason for the change. The order pushed for revisions in how American history, including controversial topics such as racism and Trump’s own presidency, is presented to the public.

The Smithsonian, in its statement, pledged that a future redesign of the exhibit would include references to all presidential impeachments. No timeline for that update was provided.

A spokesperson for the Trump-aligned administration commented on the decision, criticizing what they called “divisive, DEI exhibits” and expressed support for displays that promote “American greatness.” The statement reflects broader efforts by Trump to reshape cultural narratives through political pressure on institutions ranging from museums to sports and the arts.