Umahi Inspects Lagos-Calabar Highway Sections, Praises Work Quality

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has inspected sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Akwa Ibom and Cross River states and praised the quality of work being done.

Umahi visited Sections 3A and 3B of the highway alongside members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders at the weekend. The project is being handled by Hitech Africa Construction Company and covers a 71.4-kilometre segment of the larger 750-kilometre highway. The sections were flagged off in April 2025.

He commended the contractor for maintaining high quality standards, using modern equipment and engaging skilled workers. He also praised the early completion of Section One, Phase One of the project in Lagos State, which was commissioned in June 2025 ahead of schedule.

The minister instructed the contractor to sustain the performance and work both day and night to meet timelines. He said the highway would include relief stations, solar lighting and CCTV cameras, with emergency response times of not more than 10 minutes.

Umahi called on residents of Akwa Ibom and Cross River, and Nigerians in general, to support President Bola Tinubu’s coastal highway vision.

He said the project aligns with long-standing national infrastructure dreams, including past visions for the Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway and other legacy road projects.

The Managing Director of Hitech Africa Construction Company, Dany Aboud, said the firm would increase manpower and resources and work round the clock to ensure that both sections are completed within the 36-month contract period.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Works, Senator Mpigi Barinada, said the scale of earthworks, especially in swampy areas, justifies the size of the project’s funding. He assured Nigerians that the project would deliver value for money.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Works, Rafiu Adeladan, expressed confidence in the quality of work and said the project could be completed on time with continued commitment.

Earlier, senior ministry officials Musa Sa’idu and Vincent Okoruwa told the minister that the contractor is following approved designs and that there are no major obstacles to timely completion.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement in the South South, Gift Johnbull, said the project would boost economic activities by helping farmers move produce such as yam, palm oil and garri to major markets.

During the trip, Umahi also inspected the Calabar-Odukpani-Itu Road project. He expressed concern over slow progress by Raycon and Company Nigeria Limited on a 9.7-kilometre section.

The minister rejected the contractor’s claim that mobilisation funds had not been released. He said contractors must achieve a reasonable level of work before such funds are paid.

He announced the termination of the contract and ordered an immediate stop-work directive. Umahi also directed that Hitech Africa Construction Company should take over the project on an emergency basis and assured that the work would be completed within two months.