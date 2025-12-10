Senate Summons Aviation Minister Over Surge In Domestic Airfares

The Senate on Tuesday condemned the sharp rise in domestic airfares and summoned the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, alongside airline operators and regulators for urgent explanations.

The decision followed a motion moved by Senator Buhari Abdulfatai, who warned that the rising cost of air travel was restricting movement across the country and placing heavy financial pressure on Nigerians ahead of the festive season.

Lawmakers said one way fares on major routes, especially to the South South and South East, have risen by as much as 150 percent in recent weeks.

They noted that tickets that previously sold for about N120,000 are now being offered for between N300,000 and N600,000 on several routes, including the Abuja to Lagos corridor.

Abdulfatai told the chamber that the situation had gone beyond normal commercial practice and made air travel unaffordable for many Nigerians.

He said the situation was more worrying because worsening insecurity on highways has forced many travellers to rely on air transport despite the rising costs.

Several senators accused airlines of exploiting increased travel demand during the festive period.

Senator Adamu Aliero described the development as unacceptable. Senator Onyekachi Nwebonyi said fare increases of up to 400 percent on some routes showed the failure of the absence of a functional national carrier.

Nwebonyi warned that the trend could damage domestic tourism, business travel and inter state movement.

Senator Solomon Adeola said airlines have benefited from government concessions, including waivers on spare parts, and should have reflected these advantages in cheaper fares for passengers.

However, Senator Orji Kalu said airlines were also facing rising operational costs, foreign exchange pressures and high aircraft maintenance expenses.

Following the debate, the Senate directed the aviation minister, domestic airline representatives, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and other relevant agencies to appear before the appropriate committees within days.

The hearing will examine the causes of the fare increases and recommend urgent measures to stabilise ticket prices ahead of the holiday travel rush.