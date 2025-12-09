Bayelsa Government Bans Illegal Mining, Nullifies Community Agreements With Unauthorised Miners

The Bayelsa State Government has announced an immediate ban on all unauthorised and illegal mining activities across the state’s eight local government areas, warning that any community leader who enters into agreements with illegal miners will face sanctions.

Governor Douye Diri issued the directive on Monday during a town hall meeting with community leaders, senior government officials, and key stakeholders from Southern Ijaw, Brass, and Ekeremor LGAs in Yenagoa. The governor was represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo.

Diri condemned the unlawful extraction of silicon—popularly known as black sand—in coastal communities such as Foropa, Agge, and Die-Ama by miners from outside the state. He described the activities as a serious threat to public safety, environmental sustainability, and the wellbeing of residents.

He ordered the immediate suspension of all illegal mining operations and placed an embargo on all memoranda of understanding (MoUs) signed by communities with mining firms without prior government approval, declaring them “null, void, and of no effect.”

While noting that his administration welcomes both local and foreign investors, Diri stressed that the government will not tolerate ventures that compromise security, environmental protection, or due process.

He cautioned that any traditional ruler or community leader who violates the directive will be arrested and prosecuted under existing state laws.

“The state has recently witnessed a disturbing development. Individuals from outside Bayelsa are illegally mining silicon or black sand in our communities without government authorisation, and this must stop immediately,” he said.

“It is dangerous to our environment and public health. We have seen how illegal mining contributed to the rise of banditry in many northern states. We will not allow such insecurity to take root here. Any MoU previously signed without government approval is hereby invalidated.”

Commissioner for Environment, Ebi Ben-Ololo, reinforced the call for strict compliance with the state’s mining regulations, noting that a law passed by the State House of Assembly clearly outlines the procedures and authorisation required for mining activities.

Traditional leaders—including the Paramount Ruler of Foropa, HRH Olabai Olozulu; HRH Baratuaipre Amaene of Die-Ama; and the Chairman of the Odioma Community Development Committee, Chief Forcebray Eketekpe—commended the government’s swift intervention and pledged the cooperation of their communities.

The development comes amid renewed national concerns over illegal mining and insecurity. The Northern States Governors’ Forum recently advocated a six-month suspension of mining activities following a series of kidnappings and killings linked to illegal mining networks.

Bayelsa Government says it intends to prevent similar security risks from emerging in the Niger Delta.