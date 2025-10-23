Africa’s Digital Future Depends On Trust And Scalable Infrastructure – Interswitch

Interswitch, one of Africa’s leading integrated payments and digital commerce companies, has emphasised that Africa’s next technological leap will be anchored on scalable infrastructure and trust-driven partnerships, not just innovation and capital.

This was the central message delivered by Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Interswitch Purepay, during his keynote address titled “Building Africa’s Digital Economy on Trusted Infrastructure” at Moonshot by TechCabal 2025, a two-day gathering of Africa’s foremost innovators, thinkers, and technology leaders held at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

Lawal emphasised that Africa’s long-term digital growth hinges on resilient systems built through collaboration, local investment, and reliable technology frameworks.

“When you build the infrastructure, you create a community of partnerships. Every time you tap your card, pay a bill, or transfer money, you’re relying on something invisible — trust. That’s what we build every single day at Interswitch. But it’s not enough to innovate; we must modernise, embed AI, and strengthen the resilient digital systems that will support both current and future needs, especially in the payments and financial technology sectors,” Lawal said.

He continued:

“Infrastructure lays the rails, collaboration drives momentum, and trust fuels the journey. Together, they power Africa’s digital future. Africa’s growth will not be driven by technology alone, but by the infrastructure that endures, the partnerships that unite, and the trust that turns innovation into impact.”

Lawal further stressed that achieving sustainable progress requires more than innovation. He said that it demands structured investment and collaboration. He highlighted the importance of blended models, including public-private partnerships, domestic resource mobilisation, and regional integration, to move from concept to large-scale implementation.

Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payment Processing & Switching (Interswitch Purepay), delivering a keynote address on “Building Africa’s Digital Economy on Trusted Infrastructure” on the Big Tech & Enterprise Stage powered by Interswitch at the just-concluded Moonshot by Techcabal Conference in Lagos.

Citing the State of Africa’s Infrastructure 2025 report, he noted that the continent holds over $1.1 trillion in domestic capital through pension funds and sovereign wealth funds. Unlocking these homegrown resources, he said, will redefine Africa’s growth trajectory by driving African-led innovation at scale.

Across its diverse touchpoints from Verve and Quickteller to its switching and processing solutions, Interswitch continues to lead with technology that empowers businesses and consumers alike, enabling interoperability, deepening financial inclusion, and driving digital connectivity across Africa.

Interswitch’s participation at Moonshot by TechCabal 2025, where the company served as Platinum Sponsor and owned the Big Tech and Enterprise Stage, reflects its broader commitment to shaping Africa’s digital future through thought leadership, ecosystem collaboration, and technology-driven trust.

As Moonshot 2025 drew to a close, one message resonated across conversations, the future of Africa’s digital economy will be shaped by collaboration and sustained by infrastructure rooted in trust. Interswitch remains at the heart of that mission, building confidence, enabling growth, and powering Africa’s digital future.