UK Bars Foreign Recruitment In 100 Job Roles To Curb Migration

The United Kingdom government has announced sweeping new restrictions on overseas recruitment, barring more than 100 occupations from being filled by foreign workers as part of efforts to reduce net migration.

The Home Office disclosed the policy shift in a statement on X on Saturday, noting that the decision was aimed at creating more opportunities for British workers while reshaping the visa system.

“Cutting net migration means getting the fundamentals right. More than 100 occupations are no longer eligible for overseas recruitment – opening up more jobs for British workers. A fairer, skills-focused system is now taking shape,” the statement read.

The measure is the latest policy move under Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who took office on July 5, 2024, following Labour’s landslide election victory that ended Rishi Sunak’s Conservative-led government.

However, critics have cautioned that the restrictions could deepen labour shortages in key sectors such as health and social care. The affected roles are reported to include positions across hospitality, logistics, healthcare support, public services, and the creative industries—jobs that thousands of foreign workers previously relied on for legal employment in the UK.

The Home Office is expected to publish the updated list of restricted occupations in due course.