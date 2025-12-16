Nigeria’s Inflation Rate Slows To 14.45% In November

Nigeria’s headline inflation slowed to 14.45 per cent in November 2025, down from 16.05 per cent in October, according to the latest consumer price index report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) in Abuja. The rate is 20.15 percentage points lower than November 2024, when inflation stood at 34.60 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rose to 1.22 per cent from 0.93 per cent in October, indicating a faster pace of price increases compared with the previous month.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 7.78 per cent to the headline inflation, followed by restaurants and accommodation services at 1.87 per cent and transport at 1.54 per cent. The least contributors were recreation, alcoholic beverages, and financial services. Food inflation slowed significantly to 11.08 per cent year-on-year, down from 39.93 per cent in November 2024, largely due to the rebasing of the CPI. Month-on-month, food prices rose 1.13 per cent, driven by increases in tomatoes, cassava tuber, periwinkles, ground pepper, eggs, crayfish, melon (egusi), oxtail, and fresh onions.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile farm produce and energy, stood at 18.04 per cent year-on-year and 1.28 per cent month-on-month. Urban inflation was 13.61 per cent, while rural inflation was 15.15 per cent year-on-year. Among states, Rivers recorded the highest year-on-year headline inflation at 17.78 per cent, followed by Ogun at 17.65 per cent and Ekiti at 16.77 per cent. Plateau had the slowest year-on-year inflation at 9.13 per cent, followed by Kebbi at 10.32 per cent and Katsina at 10.60 per cent. Month-on-month inflation was highest in Bayelsa at 6.58 per cent, followed by Gombe at 5.11 per cent and Edo at 4.45 per cent, while Plateau recorded the slowest at -2.54 per cent, followed by Delta at -2.38 per cent and Kaduna at -2.24 per cent.

Food inflation was highest in Kogi at 17.83 per cent, Ogun at 16.52 per cent and Rivers at 16.11 per cent, and slowest in Imo at 3.52 per cent, Katsina at 3.65 per cent and Akwa Ibom at 4.52 per cent. On a month-on-month basis, food inflation was highest in Yobe at 9.52 per cent, followed by Katsina at 6.61 per cent and Ondo at 6.04 per cent, and slowest in Imo at -6.49 per cent, Nassarawa at -5.48 per cent and Enugu at -2.54 per cent. The CPI rebasing raised the index to 130.5 in November 2025 from 128.9 in October, updating the base year from 2009 to 2024 and using 2023 as the reference year for expenditure weights to reflect more current consumption patterns.