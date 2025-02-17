UCH Resident Doctors Threaten Indefinite Strike Over Power Outage

Resident doctors at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, warn of an indefinite strike if electricity is not restored to their residential quarters. The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at UCH expresses frustration over the continued blackout in their accommodations, despite the hospital’s recent reconnection to the national grid.

In a communiqué issued after an emergency meeting on February 14, 2025, the doctors highlight their grievances over the power outage. The statement, signed by ARD UCH President Dr. Gboyega Ajibola and General Secretary Dr. Uthman Adedeji, points out that their quarters remain without electricity even though they use prepaid meters with sufficient credit.

The doctors report that multiple efforts to engage with UCH management have failed to resolve the issue. They set a deadline, demanding full power restoration to all residential areas, including East Gate Road and Circular Road near the College of Medicine, by 4 PM on Monday.

“If electricity is not restored to these areas, we will embark on a total and indefinite strike,” the communiqué states.

The resident doctors also demand representation in all discussions regarding the hospital’s electricity supply. They stress that their leadership must be involved in any meetings or negotiations on the matter.

The congress further directs that a formal letter detailing the electricity crisis at UCH be sent to the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Jesse Otegbayo, with all relevant authorities duly informed.

Calls for Welfare Improvements

Beyond the power issue, the doctors urge hospital management to prioritize their welfare. They demand the immediate payment of the 75% accoutrement allowance for 2024, which they say has been delayed for too long.

Additionally, they insist on the continuation of the “call food” provision for doctors on duty, emphasizing that proper support is essential for maintaining efficient healthcare services.

The resident doctors make it clear that if their demands are not met, they will withdraw their services indefinitely, putting more pressure on the hospital’s management.