FG to Absorb 28,000 Sacked USAID Health Workers, Reduces Reliance on Foreign Aid

The Federal Government has announced plans to employ 28,000 health workers previously funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) as part of its strategy to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system and reduce dependence on foreign aid.

Speaking on Channels Television, the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Pate, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transitioning these workers into the national healthcare workforce, ensuring sustainability beyond external funding.

Pate highlighted the need for greater domestic investment in healthcare, acknowledging that while foreign assistance has been beneficial—particularly in combating HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria—Nigeria must take full ownership of its healthcare system.

“Quality healthcare is not cheap. We, as a country, have not invested in it enough, yet we demand the highest quality. Over the last 18 months, there have been deliberate efforts to improve healthcare investments, directing funds where they matter most—at the foundational level,” Pate stated.

Reducing Dependence on Foreign Aid

The move follows the US government’s decision to halt funding for HIV treatment in developing countries, an executive order under President Donald Trump’s administration that affected the operations of USAID and other US-funded global health initiatives. The funding suspension impacted the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which provides treatment for millions of people globally, including over 566,000 children under 15 in Nigeria.

While a waiver was later approved to ensure continued access to treatment for people living with HIV, Nigeria has taken proactive steps to safeguard its health workforce and ensure uninterrupted services.

“These 28,000 health workers are Nigerians, and we must take responsibility for them. Our approach, long before the change in US policy, has been to increase national ownership of our healthcare sector,” Pate added.

Government’s Commitment to HIV Treatment

To further support those affected by the policy shift, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) recently approved ₦4.5 billion for the procurement of HIV treatment packs, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to ensuring uninterrupted treatment for citizens living with the disease.

Pate also stressed the urgent need to reduce Nigeria’s overreliance on imported pharmaceuticals, revealing that more than 70% of the country’s medicines are currently sourced from abroad. “We are a capable country, and we are determined to own up to that responsibility. If others step in to support us, we appreciate it, but we are not begging,” he affirmed.