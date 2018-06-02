Uber Shuts Down Self-driving Operations in Arizona Over Fatal Crash

Uber Shuts Down Self-driving Operations in Arizona Over Fatal Crash

By
- June 2, 2018
- in COVER, NEWSLETTER, TRANSPORT & LOGISTICS
77
0
uber

Ride hailing service, Uber has shut down its self-driving car operations in Arizona two months after a fatal crash involving one of its vehicles, the company said on Wednesday.

Uber Technologies Inc [UBER.UL] is not shuttering its entire autonomous vehicle program, a spokeswoman said, but rather is focused on more limited testing in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and California. It aims to resume self-driving operations this summer.

The ride-hailing company had suspended its self-driving program in Arizona and elsewhere after one of its SUVs hit and killed a woman crossing the street in Tempe while operating in autonomous mode, marking the first fatality involving an autonomous vehicle.

 

 

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Lufthansa Launches New Offerings, Gives Incentives to Travel Agents

Largest German airline, Lufthansa Group has launched its