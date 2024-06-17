UAE Set To Lift Visa Ban On Nigeria– Keyamo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government expects to shortly eliminate the visa ban imposed on Nigerian travelers, according to Minister of Aviation Festus Keyamo.

President Bola Tinubu and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan have reached a resolution, according to Keyamo, who made this announcement during a 44-minute interview with Otega Ogra, the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Tinubu, on the State House YouTube channel. Tinubu is scheduled to visit the UAE in September 2023.

He claims that although though the UAE had originally specified more requirements that needed to be satisfied before the ban could be formally withdrawn, the Nigerian government has now finished all requirements, opening the door for an impending declaration from the UAE government.

“After that high-level meeting, Mr. President, credited to him, made things very easy for us all. We did our follow-ups as his ministers. We have done everything. We have resolved everything. Just wait for the announcement from the UAE government, and that announcement is imminent,” Keyamo stated.

Keyamo further mentioned that he is aware of the specific date when the travel restriction will be lifted, but he emphasised that it is up to the UAE government to make the official announcement.

The lifting of the ban is expected to restore ease of travel for Nigerian citizens to the UAE, thereby enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries.