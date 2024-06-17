Finidi George Bows Out After 2 Games In Charge Of Super Eagles

After just two close games in charge, Super Eagles head coach Finidi George has resigned. Following disappointing results in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign and the Nigeria Football Federation’s (NFF) decision to hire a foreign technical adviser, George resigned under controversial circumstances.

Recall that in George’s debut game in charge, the Super Eagles drew 1-1 at home with South Africa. In the qualifications, they shockingly lost 2-1 to the less-favored Benin Republic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) was informed by an NFF source, who begged to remain anonymous, that the coach submitted his resignation letter to the Federation via email.

The Minister of Sports Development, Sen. Joh. Owan Enoh, had summoned NFF over the poor outings of the Super Eagles. The 53-year-old gaffer was unveiled as coach of the Super Eagles in May following the departure of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro at the end of the 2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in February.