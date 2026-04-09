U.S. orders partial embassy evacuation, Flags 23 Nigerian States as high-risk travel zones

Key points

United States orders non-essential staff and family members to leave its Abuja Embassy

23 Nigerian states placed under “Do Not Travel” advisory over security concerns

U.S. cites rising crime, kidnapping, terrorism, and weak healthcare system

Main story

The United States Department of State has ordered the departure of non-essential personnel and family members from its Embassy in Abuja, citing heightened security concerns across Nigeria.

In a revised travel advisory issued on Wednesday, the U.S. government also urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria, placing the country at “Level 3: Reconsider Travel,” while designating 23 states as “Level 4: Do Not Travel” zones, the highest risk category.

The advisory points to rising incidents of violent crime, terrorism, kidnapping, civil unrest, and limited healthcare capacity as key reasons for the warning.

States newly added to the “Do Not Travel” list include Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba, joining several northern states already under the highest alert due to ongoing security challenges.

Also flagged are parts of southern Nigeria, including Abia, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Enugu, Imo, and Rivers State, where the advisory highlighted widespread crime and unrest. However, Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, was excluded from the highest risk classification.

The U.S. government warned that violent crimes such as armed robbery, carjacking, and kidnapping for ransom remain prevalent, with foreign nationals sometimes targeted. It further cautioned that terrorist attacks could occur without warning in crowded or public locations such as markets, religious centres, hotels, and event spaces.

The issues

The advisory underscores deepening security challenges in Nigeria, particularly the persistence of terrorism in the North-East, banditry in parts of the North-West and North-Central, and rising violent crime in urban and semi-urban areas.

Kidnapping for ransom has also become increasingly widespread, affecting both citizens and foreigners, while insecurity continues to disrupt economic activity and daily life.

In addition, the U.S. highlighted concerns over Nigeria’s healthcare system, noting that medical services are inconsistent and often fall below international standards, especially in emergency response and specialised care.

The situation raises concerns about Nigeria’s global perception, foreign investment outlook, and diplomatic relations, particularly as travel advisories influence international mobility and business confidence.

What’s being said

The U.S. Department of State advised citizens to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures when in Nigeria.

Americans were encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive alerts and updates, avoid large gatherings and demonstrations, and maintain clear personal safety plans while in the country.

Security experts say the advisory reflects ongoing concerns about Nigeria’s ability to contain multiple security threats simultaneously, urging stronger coordination between security agencies.

While Nigerian authorities have often dismissed such advisories as overly cautious, security analysts argue that they highlight the need for sustained reforms and investment in national security infrastructure.

What’s next

Diplomatic and security stakeholders are expected to monitor the situation closely as Nigeria works to address its security challenges.

The Nigerian government may face increased pressure to strengthen internal security operations, improve intelligence gathering, and address root causes of insecurity such as unemployment and weak governance structures.

There are also expectations that further engagement between Nigeria and international partners could focus on counterterrorism cooperation, security reforms, and humanitarian support in affected regions.

Bottom line

The U.S. advisory and partial embassy evacuation underscore growing international concern over Nigeria’s security landscape, with 23 states now classified as high-risk. The development highlights urgent gaps in national safety, posing significant implications for citizens, foreign relations, and Nigeria’s global image.