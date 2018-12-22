Two Arrested over Gatwick Airport Drones Incident

Two people have been arrested in connection with a string of drone sightings that brought Gatwick Airport to a standstill.

A 47-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman, from Crawley, were arrested in the town at about 22:00 GMT on Friday.

Flights had been grounded for more than a day, affecting about 140,000 passengers, after drones were seen near the runway.

The airport has since reopened and flights are operating on schedule.

Sussex Police said it was continuing to investigate the “criminal use of drones” and appealed for information.

The airport said it aimed to run “a full schedule” of 757 flights on Saturday, carrying 124,484 passengers.