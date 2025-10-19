Trust. Infrastructure. Growth. Interswitch’s Vision For Africa’s Digital Future

If Africa’s digital story were a building, innovation would be the design, but trust and infrastructure would be the pillars holding it all up. That belief powered every conversation Interswitch led at Moonshot by TechCabal 2025, Africa’s largest gathering of tech visionaries and digital builders.

This year’s Moonshot, hosted at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, brought together bold ideas, breakthrough technologies, and conversations redefining the future of Africa’s digital landscape. As Platinum Sponsor and curator of the Big Tech and Enterprise Stage, Interswitch was not just there to participate, it came to provoke thought, challenge assumptions, and inspire collaboration around the systems that make digital innovation possible.

At the heart of Interswitch’s participation was one clear message: Africa’s next phase of growth will not be defined by the number of start-ups launched or the latest app trends. It will be driven by the strength of the infrastructure that supports them, the invisible backbone keeping digital systems running, payments flowing, and confidence intact.

In his keynote session, Akeem Lawal, Managing Director, Payments Processing and Switching (Interswitch Purepay), reflected on what it truly takes to build a resilient digital economy. Africa’s tech ecosystem, he explained, has moved beyond emergence; it is now in acceleration mode. But to sustain that momentum, the continent must invest in secure, scalable, and interoperable systems that evolve alongside its growth. Innovation sparks progress, but enduring systems sustain it.

That is where Interswitch continues to play a defining role. From Verve to Quickteller, and across its switching and processing capabilities, the company has spent over two decades building the digital rails that power millions of transactions daily, not just enabling payments, but cultivating confidence in every connection. Behind every successful transaction lies assurance. Assurance in the system, the network, and the promise that technology will deliver as expected.

Beyond technology, Interswitch champions collaboration because no ecosystem thrives in isolation. Africa’s progress, as explored at Moonshot, depends on how effectively it mobilises both public and private capital to turn ideas into impact. With over $1.1 trillion in domestic capital available through pension and sovereign funds, the potential is massive. The challenge, as Akeem noted, lies in unlocking those resources and converting them into the infrastructure that can propel Africa’s innovation into the future.

The atmosphere at Moonshot was electric, a fusion of optimism, ambition, and action. Amid the buzz, Interswitch’s message stood out, echoing a truth that cut through the noise: Africa’s digital growth is not just about speed; it’s about sustainability. The systems we build today must be strong enough to carry tomorrow’s dreams.

By powering everyday connections, enabling seamless payments, and strengthening the digital foundations that fuel progress, Interswitch continues to light the path for Africa’s journey toward a truly connected economy. For the company, it has never been just about transactions, it has always been about building trust, systems, and connections that help Africa go further, together.