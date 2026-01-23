Trump Rescinds Canada’s Invitation To Board Of Peace After Davos Spat

President Donald Trump has officially withdrawn Canada’s invitation to join his newly formed Board of Peace following a series of high profile verbal exchanges at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

In a letter shared on Truth Social on Thursday, January 22, 2026, Trump addressed Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney directly stating that the Board is withdrawing its invitation for Canada to join what he described as the most prestigious board of leaders ever assembled. The move comes as a sharp reversal after Carney had signaled a willingness to join the body in principle just last week although Canada had recently refused to pay the 1 billion dollar fee suggested for permanent membership.

The diplomatic fallout was triggered by Carney’s speech at Davos where he warned of a rupture in the rules based international order and criticized the use of tariffs as leverage by great powers. Trump responded during his own address by claiming that Canada lives because of the United States and accused Carney of showing ingratitude for American support.

Carney countered this on Thursday during a national address in Quebec City stating that Canada thrives because we are Canadian. This public back and forth has deepened tensions between the two neighbors just as the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) trade deal is set for a critical review later this year.

The Board of Peace was formally launched in Davos this week with a primary mandate to oversee the ceasefire and reconstruction of the Gaza Strip under a U.S. brokered peace plan. While the board has been endorsed by a UN Security Council resolution its charter grants Trump significant decision making powers as chairman for life.

So far about 35 countries have signed on including regional powers such as Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. However major European allies like Britain, France, and Italy have declined to join citing concerns that the board’s structure interferes with existing international institutions.

In addition to the tension with Canada the Trump administration has been pressuring middle powers to choose between American security partnerships and economic ties with China. U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick specifically warned that Canada’s recent trade dealings with Beijing could negatively impact upcoming trade negotiations with Washington.

As the Davos summit concludes the withdrawal of Canada’s invitation marks a significant shift in North American relations with Trump asserting that the Board will operate in conjunction with the United Nations but will ultimately do whatever it wants once fully formed.