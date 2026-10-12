Trump urges Zelensky to halt attacks on Russian diesel

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | October 12, 2026

Key Points

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ukraine to stop attacking Russian diesel infrastructure amid rising global fuel prices

U.S. diesel prices have exceeded $6 per gallon, while Ukrainian drone strikes have disrupted Russian fuel production

Ukraine maintains that Russian refineries are legitimate military targets amid continued Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure

Main Story

U.S. President Donald Trump has urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to halt attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure, warning that the strikes are worsening global fuel shortages as U.S. diesel prices rise above $6 per gallon.

Trump made the remarks on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while attending the Irish Open in Doonbeg, Ireland, where he called on Ukraine to redirect its military operations away from facilities supplying diesel.

“Mr. Zelensky has to do one thing: He has to stop knocking out diesel fuel in Russia,” Trump told reporters, according to Reuters. “There are plenty of other targets. Don’t hit diesel fuel. That’s hurting the world.” <escape> </escape><Link url=”https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/trump-tells-ukraines-zelenskiy-stop-hitting-russian-diesel-2026-09-13/” title=”Reuters report”/>

The appeal follows months of long-range Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian oil refineries, which have reduced domestic fuel production and contributed to gasoline shortages in Russia. The attacks form part of Ukraine’s broader military campaign against infrastructure supporting Russia’s war effort.

According to reports, the U.S. national average diesel price exceeded $6 per gallon for the first time in the period preceding Trump’s remarks, increasing pressure on fuel-dependent industries, including transportation, agriculture and logistics.

Ukraine, which continues to face Russian attacks on its own energy infrastructure, considers Russian refineries legitimate military targets. Kyiv’s position reflects the strategic importance of energy facilities to Russia’s economic and military capacity.

Trump has attributed the global diesel shortage to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, arguing that attacks on fuel infrastructure are affecting international markets. His remarks place additional diplomatic pressure on Kyiv as the United States seeks to influence the conduct of the conflict and address rising energy costs.

The dispute highlights the connection between military operations against energy infrastructure, fuel availability and prices in international markets.

What’s Being Said

Donald Trump, President of the United States: Trump argues that Ukraine’s attacks on Russian diesel infrastructure are contributing to global fuel shortages and should be redirected towards other targets.

Ukrainian government: Ukraine maintains that Russian refineries are legitimate military targets, particularly given Russia’s continued attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure. The supplied report does not include a direct response from Zelenskyy to Trump’s specific remarks.

What’s Next

Ukraine’s military strategy: Kyiv’s approach to targeting Russian energy infrastructure will remain a key factor in the dispute.

Kyiv’s approach to targeting Russian energy infrastructure will remain a key factor in the dispute. Global diesel prices: Fuel prices and supply conditions will indicate whether disruptions to Russian production continue to affect international markets.

Fuel prices and supply conditions will indicate whether disruptions to Russian production continue to affect international markets. U.S.-Ukraine relations: Further diplomatic engagement will determine whether Washington’s appeal influences Kyiv’s military decisions.

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: Trump’s intervention underscores the growing tension between Ukraine’s military strategy and the international economic consequences of attacks on energy infrastructure. The central question is whether pressure to protect fuel supplies can influence Kyiv’s targeting decisions while Russia’s attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure continue.