KEY POINTS

Brent crude rose 0.1 per cent to $94.71 a barrel, while US WTI gained 0.4 per cent to $83.99.

Prices have increased for three consecutive sessions and are up about 5 per cent this week.

Houthi claims of an attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil refinery and reports of ships hitting mines in the Strait of Hormuz have heightened supply concerns.

OPEC+ ministers are due to meet on November 29 to discuss 2027 production policy.

MAIN STORY

Crude oil prices rose for a third consecutive session on Thursday as fresh attacks in the Middle East and disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns about global oil supplies.

Brent crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $94.71 a barrel by 0640 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 31 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $83.99.

There will be no WTI settlement on Thursday because of the US Thanksgiving holiday.

The latest gains followed a 3.5 per cent increase in Brent and a 2 per cent rise in WTI in the previous session. Oil prices have gained about 5 per cent this week, recovering some ground after falling roughly a quarter over the three weeks from the beginning of November.

The market reacted to claims by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis that they had attacked Saudi Arabia’s Ras Tanura oil refinery and Riyadh’s financial district.

Ras Tanura is Saudi Arabia’s largest refinery and forms part of a complex that also serves as a major crude oil export terminal. The reported attack has raised concerns about the security of Saudi oil infrastructure and exports.

THE ISSUES

The Strait of Hormuz is another major source of concern for oil traders.

The waterway is a critical route for crude exports from the Persian Gulf. Shipping activity had been recovering towards pre-war levels, but reports of vessels striking naval mines on Wednesday raised fears that the recovery could be interrupted.

Iranian state media reported that two oil tankers struck mines and exploded in the strait. Separately, the semi-official Fars news agency cited an Iranian Army statement saying a tanker hit a naval mine and caught fire in a restricted zone.

The reports have added to concerns that an expanding conflict could restrict the movement of crude from the region.

ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said the widening conflict threatened to disrupt the recent recovery in oil shipments.

“The broadening of the Middle East conflict threatens to halt the recovery in oil flows in recent weeks. Persian Gulf crude exports rose last week but remain on a declining trend,” Hynes said.

The latest supply concerns come after increased Middle East exports had helped ease fears of a global oil shortage and supported expectations of a surplus this year.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

OPEC+ ministers are scheduled to hold a series of meetings on November 29 to decide the group’s oil production policy for 2027.

The discussions will take place as the alliance adjusts to the United Arab Emirates’ departure and faces pressure from Iraq and Kazakhstan to raise its estimates of their oil production capacity.

The decisions could influence how much crude reaches the market next year, particularly if geopolitical disruptions continue to threaten exports.

WHAT’S NEXT

In the United States, crude inventories increased by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million barrels in the week ended November 20, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The increase was smaller than the 1.5 million barrels analysts had expected, providing another source of support for prices.

Traders will continue to monitor developments around the Strait of Hormuz, the security of Saudi oil infrastructure and the outcome of the OPEC+ meetings for indications of how supply could change.

BOTTOM LINE

Oil prices are recovering as traders reassess supply risks from the Middle East. The key concern is whether attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes will interrupt crude exports enough to reverse the recent recovery in supply and tighten the global market.

Reuters