Fuel price cut, Tinubu misleading Nigerians — ADC chieftain

By Annette Ikponmwonba | October 12, 2026

Key Points

· ADC Jigawa State governorship candidate Sabo Muhammad Nakudu has criticised the Tinubu administration over the rising cost of living

· He described the one-month fuel price reduction announced by the government as deceptive and incapable of providing lasting relief

· Nakudu blamed the economic hardship on APC policies since Tinubu took office on May 29, 2023

· He linked the price cut to Atiku Abubakar’s proposal to restore fuel subsidy if elected president in 2027

· He called on the Federal Government to take urgent and sustained steps to ease the burden on ordinary Nigerians

· Nakudu said the ADC wants to rescue Nigerians from economic hardship and insecurity

Main Story

The camp of the African Democratic Congress has criticised President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the rising cost of living, arguing that Nigerians need lasting relief rather than a temporary reduction in fuel prices. The party’s Jigawa State governorship candidate, Sabo Muhammad Nakudu, made the remarks in a post on his official Facebook page on Sunday.

Nakudu blamed the economic hardship facing many Nigerians on policies introduced by the ruling All Progressives Congress since Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023. He called on the Federal Government to take urgent and sustained steps to improve living conditions and reduce the burden on ordinary citizens, He also described the one-month reduction in fuel prices announced by the administration as deceptive, insisting that the measure would not provide lasting relief from the rising cost of living.

The Issues

The criticism centres on whether a time-limited fuel discount can meaningfully address the wider economic pressure on households. Nakudu argues that a one-month cut does nothing for the underlying cost of living, which has remained high since the removal of fuel subsidy was announced on May 29, 2023.

There is also a clear political angle. Nakudu tied the price reduction to Atiku Abubakar’s proposal to restore fuel subsidy if elected in 2027, suggesting the government is responding to opposition pressure ahead of the election rather than offering a genuine long-term fix. Whether the timing is coincidental or strategic is likely to be debated as the campaign season builds, The dispute also shows how fuel pricing has become a central campaign issue, with both the ruling party and the opposition trying to claim ownership of the relief narrative.

What’s Being Said

Nakudu was blunt in his assessment, calling the temporary price cut insufficient to address the wider economic challenges facing the country. He urged Nigerians not to mistake it for a permanent solution, alleging that it was intended to mislead the public, He also argued that Nigerians have continued to struggle with the effects of subsidy removal, and said the ADC wants to rescue citizens from the economic hardship and insecurity which, according to him, have marked the APC-led administration.

What’s Next

Attention will turn to what happens when the one-month reduction ends, and whether prices rise again or the government extends or makes the relief permanent. The Presidency or APC officials may also respond to the ADC’s claims, The fuel subsidy question is likely to remain a major talking point as Atiku and other opposition figures continue to make it part of their 2027 campaign messaging.

Bottom Line

The ADC is framing the temporary fuel price cut as a political gimmick rather than real relief, using it to reinforce its case against the Tinubu administration and to promote Atiku’s pledge to restore fuel subsidy ahead of 2027.