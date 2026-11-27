KEY POINTS

Spot gold rose 2.1 per cent to $3,640.84 an ounce on Friday.

Bullion is up about 3.1 per cent so far this week after hitting its lowest level since August 2025.

A pause in technology stock selling during the US Thanksgiving holiday eased pressure on gold.

Expectations of further US interest rate increases remain a risk to bullion prices.

MAIN STORY

Gold prices rebounded on Friday as a pause in technology stock selling and calmer financial markets eased pressure on the precious metal following its recent decline.

Spot gold climbed 2.1 per cent to $3,640.84 per ounce by 0609 GMT, recovering from a more than one-year low reached on Wednesday. The metal had fallen to its lowest level since August 2025 after stronger-than-expected US inflation data reinforced expectations of further interest rate increases.

Gold has gained approximately 3.1 per cent so far this week.

US gold futures for December delivery also advanced, rising 3 per cent to $3,640.20 per ounce.

The recovery came as the US Thanksgiving holiday reduced trading activity and offered some relief from volatility in technology stocks linked to concerns about artificial intelligence valuations.

Wall Street was closed on Thursday for the holiday, while Asian shares were set to end a difficult month on a steadier note.

Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer at VT Markets, said the holiday period could limit selling pressure on gold as technology stock losses and asset liquidations paused.

THE ISSUES

Gold’s recovery comes against a difficult interest rate outlook. Data released on Wednesday showed that the US economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, while inflation accelerated in October.

The figures strengthened expectations that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates next month and again in early 2027. The US central bank had raised rates for the first time in three years in September.

Higher interest rates generally weigh on gold because the metal does not pay interest. When investors can earn better returns from interest-bearing assets, holding bullion becomes less attractive.

This means Friday’s price increase does not necessarily signal a sustained recovery. The direction of real interest rates, the US dollar and investment flows will remain important to gold’s performance.

Meanwhile, demand from China provided another market signal. The country’s net gold imports through Hong Kong increased 1.6 per cent in October from the previous month, reaching their highest level since April, according to Hong Kong Census and Statistics Department data.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Although gold has attempted to stabilise following its recent losses, investors remain cautious. US holidays could limit selling pressure on gold as the selloff in technology stocks and the asset liquidations pause.” – Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer, VT Markets.

“However, the timing of any recovery will depend heavily on the direction of real interest rates, the US dollar and investment flows.” – Ross Maxwell, chief strategy officer, VT Markets.

WHAT’S NEXT

Investors will continue to monitor US inflation and economic data for indications of the Federal Reserve’s next interest rate decision.

Other precious metals also recorded gains on Friday. Spot silver rose 6 per cent to $43.96 an ounce, platinum gained 4.3 per cent to $1,345.82, while palladium advanced 4.3 per cent to $910.93. All three metals were on track to record weekly gains.

BOTTOM LINE

Gold’s rebound reflects a temporary easing of selling pressure, but the broader outlook remains tied to US monetary policy and investor demand. Expectations of higher interest rates could continue to limit gains even as geopolitical and financial market uncertainty supports interest in bullion.

Reuters