Trump Declares Iran Ceasefire ‘Over,’ Rules Out Further Talks

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| July 8, 2026

Key Points

Donald Trump says he considers the ceasefire with Iran effectively over

The U.S. president accuses Tehran of acting in bad faith during nuclear negotiations

Trump’s remarks come amid renewed military exchanges between U.S. and Iranian forces

Main Story

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he considers the ceasefire with Iran to be over, declaring he no longer wishes to engage Tehran diplomatically following renewed tensions between both countries.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte during the NATO Summit, Trump dismissed the prospect of future negotiations, accusing Iranian leaders of acting dishonestly during previous discussions over their nuclear programme.

“For me, I think it is over. I don’t want to deal with them anymore. They are sick people; they are led by sick people; they are vicious, violent people,” Trump said.

He further alleged that Iranian officials privately accepted restrictions on developing nuclear weapons before publicly denying those discussions.

“We make a deal. Everyone’s agreed: no nuclear weapon. We make a deal; they go outside and talk to the press. They say we never even talked about it,” Trump added.

The comments follow a fresh escalation in hostilities between Washington and Tehran. According to official reports, the United States launched strikes on multiple Iranian targets earlier this week, while Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responded with attacks targeting U.S. military installations in the Gulf region.

Although Trump acknowledged negotiations could technically continue, he suggested the current diplomatic process had effectively collapsed.

What’s Being Said

Trump maintained that Iran cannot be trusted in future negotiations.

“If they had nuclear weapons, they would use them. As far as I am concerned, it’s over,” Trump said.

Iranian authorities have consistently denied pursuing nuclear weapons, maintaining that their nuclear programme is intended solely for peaceful civilian purposes.

What’s Next

Diplomatic observers will closely monitor whether formal back-channel negotiations between Washington and Tehran resume.

NATO allies are expected to assess the security implications of the renewed tensions across the Middle East.

Financial markets will continue watching developments for possible impacts on global oil prices and regional stability.

The Bottom Line: Trump’s declaration signals a significant deterioration in U.S.-Iran relations at a time of heightened military tensions. Whether diplomacy resumes or the conflict escalates further could have far-reaching implications for global energy markets and regional security.