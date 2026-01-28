Police Extend Recruitment Deadline In Sokoto, Urge Youths To Apply

The Sokoto State Police Command has called on eligible youths across the state to take advantage of the extended deadline for the ongoing recruitment into the Nigeria Police Force, following a directive from the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The PSC on Monday approved a two-week extension of the exercise, shifting the closing date from January 25 to February 8, 2026. According to the Commission, the decision is aimed at ensuring equal representation and nationwide balance in the recruitment process.

Speaking in Sokoto, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, said the Command was keen to ensure that the state records a strong turnout as the exercise enters a critical phase.

“We urge eligible sons and daughters of Sokoto State to seize this opportunity. It is a rare and honourable chance to serve the nation and contribute meaningfully to the safety and security of our communities,” Rufai said.

He stressed that the recruitment process is free of charge and strictly online, warning applicants to avoid fraudsters and unauthorised individuals claiming to facilitate enrolment.

“No individual or group has been authorised to collect money or intervene in this recruitment exercise. Anyone making such claims is attempting to defraud the public,” he cautioned.

The recruitment drive forms part of a nationwide effort to strengthen manpower within the Nigeria Police Force amid growing internal security challenges. In recent years, the Force has faced personnel gaps resulting from retirements, transfers and an expanding operational workload.

The extension also follows concerns from previous recruitment cycles, where some states recorded low application numbers, ultimately affecting their representation in the final intake.

Security remains a major priority in Sokoto State, particularly in rural and border communities affected by banditry and other criminal activities. Analysts note that increased local recruitment could enhance community policing, intelligence gathering and rapid response capabilities.

Rufai said youths from all 23 local government areas of the state are expected to apply through the PSC recruitment portal, adding that the Command is determined to ensure Sokoto is “fully and adequately represented.”

He advised interested candidates to complete their applications before the new deadline of February 8, 2026, using the official PSC portal: www.npfapplication.psc.gov.ng.