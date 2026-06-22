Troops arrest two suspected kidnappers, recover AK-47 rifle in Borno

Key points

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai and members of the Hybrid Force have arrested two suspected kidnappers in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

The operation was carried out based on actionable intelligence on the activities of a kidnapping syndicate in the area.

Security operatives recovered an AK-47 rifle and a magazine from the suspects, who have been handed over for further investigation.

Main story

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai, working in collaboration with members of the Hybrid Force, have arrested two suspected kidnappers during a coordinated intelligence-led operation in Gubio Local Government Area of Borno State.

Security sources disclosed that the operation was conducted at about 6:00 p.m. on June 21 following credible intelligence regarding the activities of a suspected kidnapping network operating within the locality.

According to the sources, troops of the 5 Brigade provided route security and close operational support to the Hybrid Force throughout the mission, enabling security personnel to successfully track and apprehend the suspects.

During the operation, troops recovered one AK-47 rifle and a magazine believed to have been in the possession of the suspects.

Military authorities confirmed that the suspects and the recovered weapon have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The issues

The arrest comes amid ongoing efforts by security agencies to tackle kidnapping, terrorism and other forms of criminality in Nigeria’s North-East region.

Despite significant gains recorded against insurgent groups in recent years, security challenges, including abductions and armed attacks by criminal elements, continue to pose threats to communities across parts of Borno State and neighbouring states.

Intelligence-driven operations have increasingly become a key strategy employed by the military and other security agencies to disrupt criminal networks and prevent attacks before they occur.

What’s being said

Military sources described the operation as a successful outcome of effective intelligence gathering and collaboration between troops and local security partners.

According to the operational report:

“The suspects and the recovered arms have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further investigation and necessary action.”

Security officials also reaffirmed their commitment to sustaining offensive operations against criminal groups operating in the North-East.

What’s next

The suspects are expected to undergo further interrogation as investigators seek to establish their roles within the alleged kidnapping syndicate and determine whether additional accomplices remain at large.

Security agencies are also likely to intensify intelligence-gathering efforts and targeted operations across vulnerable communities to prevent further criminal activities.

Operation Hadin Kai is expected to continue its coordinated campaign aimed at dismantling terrorist cells, kidnapping networks and other armed criminal groups in the region.

Bottom line

The arrest of two suspected kidnappers and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle in Borno underscore the military’s ongoing efforts to combat insecurity through intelligence-led operations. While the operation represents another tactical success for security forces, sustained collaboration, intelligence gathering and follow-up investigations will remain critical to addressing persistent security threats in the North-East.