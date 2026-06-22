Tinubu hails Oyebanji’s historic re-election, calls for inclusive governance

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji on his landslide re-election victory, describing it as a strong endorsement of his administration’s performance.

Tinubu commended Ekiti voters, security agencies and INEC for conducting a peaceful and credible election.

The President urged the governor to embrace inclusive leadership and tasked INEC with sustaining electoral credibility ahead of the Osun governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

Main story

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, on his resounding victory in Saturday’s governorship election, describing the outcome as a clear affirmation of the governor’s achievements in office and the people’s desire for continuity in governance.

In a statement issued on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised the electorate for their peaceful conduct and active participation throughout the electoral process, noting that the election reflected the maturity of Nigeria’s democracy.

Tinubu also commended security agencies for maintaining peace and order before, during and after the poll, while lauding the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for overseeing a largely credible electoral process.

The President noted that Oyebanji’s victory marked a historic milestone, making him the first governor in Ekiti State’s history to secure consecutive re-election, a feat he attributed to the administration’s developmental strides across key sectors.

According to Tinubu, the governor’s achievements in infrastructure development, agriculture, education, healthcare, youth empowerment and rural development under the BAO Agenda earned him the trust and renewed mandate of the people.

The issues

The President’s remarks come amid growing national attention on electoral credibility and democratic consolidation ahead of future elections.

Observers have viewed the Ekiti governorship election as a significant test case for Nigeria’s electoral system, particularly as preparations gather momentum for the Osun State governorship election scheduled for August and the 2027 general elections.

The election also underscores the increasing importance of performance-based governance, with voters appearing to reward administrations perceived to have delivered tangible developmental outcomes.

What’s being said

Describing the outcome as a validation of effective governance, Tinubu said:

“The renewed mandate is a clear vote of confidence in continuity, stability and people-centred governance.”

The President urged Governor Oyebanji to remain magnanimous in victory and carry all stakeholders along as he begins a second term in office.

He also commended other contestants for participating in the democratic process and encouraged them to support the governor in the collective interest of Ekiti State’s development.

Tinubu further reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to working closely with the state government to deliver more developmental projects and deepen the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

What’s next

With the election concluded, attention is expected to shift to the governor’s second-term agenda and efforts to consolidate gains recorded during his first tenure.

INEC will also face increased scrutiny as it prepares for the Osun governorship election and the 2027 general elections, with stakeholders expecting the commission to replicate and improve on the standards demonstrated in Ekiti.

Political analysts believe the outcome could influence political alignments and governance priorities across the South-West region in the months ahead.

Bottom line

President Tinubu’s endorsement of Governor Oyebanji’s re-election underscores the significance of the Ekiti governorship poll as both a validation of the governor’s performance and a benchmark for future elections. While the victory cements Oyebanji’s place in the state’s political history, expectations remain high for inclusive governance, sustained development and continued electoral credibility nationwide.