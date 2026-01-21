Hilda Baci Emerges As Three-Time Guinness World Record Holder

Nigerian celebrity chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Baci, has achieved another historic milestone after being officially confirmed as a three-time Guinness World Records (GWR) holder, following the validation of her September 2025 culinary feat.

Baci announced the latest recognition on Tuesday via her Instagram page, where she updated her profile to read “Chef X3 Guinness World Record Holder.” The confirmation revealed that her previously recognised record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice also qualified her for the largest serving of rice overall, thereby adding an extra title to her growing list of global accolades.

Expressing her excitement, Baci described the development as both surprising and overwhelming.

“Woke up a three-time Guinness World Records holder and I’m still trying to wrap my head around it. What a way to step into 2026,” she wrote.

According to an official email from Andrew Fanning, Head of Client Partnering, Records Creative Team at Guinness World Records, the achievement was identified during a post-validation review of record guidelines.

“Congratulations, you are Officially Amazing (again)! It has come to our attention, when comparing record guidelines of the two record titles, that when you and your team attempted and achieved ‘Largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice,’ you also achieved the record title of ‘Largest serving of rice,’” Fanning stated.

Reacting to the news, Baci said the discovery came unexpectedly, months after the original announcement.

“I was just going through my usual routine and casually checking my emails when I saw the message. I was shocked and happy at the same time. Five months after the initial record announcement, I was only just finding out that there was more,” she said.

She explained that what was initially believed to be a single achievement had, in fact, resulted in two records set on the same day.

“When @ginonaija and I broke the Guinness World Record for the largest serving of Nigerian-style jollof rice, I thought that was the end of it. What I didn’t know was that we had also broken the record for the largest serving of rice overall. What I thought was one record turned out to be two—and now, officially, that makes three Guinness World Records in total,” Baci added.

The feat traces back to September 2025, when Baci prepared 8,780 kilograms (19,356 pounds) of jollof rice during a large-scale cookout in Lagos, a record recognised as the largest pot of the iconic dish ever prepared globally.

This achievement marked her second Guinness World Record, coming more than two years after her groundbreaking 93-hour, 11-minute cooking marathon in May 2023, which made her the first Nigerian chef to hold multiple Guinness World Records.

Baci attributed the success to teamwork, singling out @oreoluwa_atinmo for playing a pivotal role in bringing the vision to life.

“This journey, this vision, and this record would not have been possible without her. From idea to execution, we worked side by side, fully aligned. Sharing that moment made everything feel real,” she said.

She also acknowledged her faith, describing the achievement as a reminder of divine grace.

“God is faithful—the kind of faithful that still surprises you. Even when you think you’ve seen the full picture, God can still say, ‘There’s more.’ What a blessing, and what a way to enter the new year,” she noted.

Baci concluded by thanking Guinness World Records, her team, and supporters worldwide for their unwavering encouragement.

“To my incredible team, this is our win. Every long day and every detail mattered. To Guinness World Records, thank you for recognising and honouring this achievement. And to everyone who supported and believed in us—thank you. I’m still processing, still grateful, and still in awe.”

The latest recognition further cements Hilda Baci’s status as one of Nigeria’s most accomplished chefs, reinforcing her influence on the global culinary stage while spotlighting the creativity, scale, and cultural richness of Nigerian cuisine.