Treasury bills rally as yields dip on strong demand

By Boluwatife Oshadiya| April 3, 2026

Key Points

Nigerian Treasury bills market records mild rally as average yield dips to 17.66%

Investors increase demand across the curve amid improved macro outlook

Bond market weakens slightly with average yield rising to 15.79%

Main Story

The Nigerian Treasury bills market closed on a positive note as average yields declined marginally to 17.66%, reflecting renewed investor appetite for short-term government securities amid improving macroeconomic sentiment.

Demand strengthened in the secondary market, with investors reallocating funds across fixed-income instruments in search of optimal returns. Market participants cited expectations of easing inflationary pressures and relative stability in monetary policy as key drivers behind the sustained interest in naira-denominated assets.

Data from market participants, including Meristem Securities, showed that yields across most tenors declined by approximately one basis point, signalling broad-based buying interest. However, select instruments, particularly March 2027 bills, recorded slight yield upticks of up to nine basis points, suggesting pockets of profit-taking activity.

In contrast, the Federal Government bond market ended the session on a mildly bearish note. Yields expanded, particularly in the mid-tenor segment, with the 2033 and 2034 bonds seeing increased sell pressure. As a result, the average bond yield edged up by one basis point to close at 15.79%.

“We are seeing a gradual repositioning by institutional investors who anticipate a softer inflation trajectory and are locking into current yield levels,” said an analyst at Meristem Securities.

What’s Being Said

“The sustained demand reflects confidence in Nigeria’s fixed-income market, especially as inflation expectations begin to moderate,” said a Lagos-based fixed income strategist.

“However, the mixed movement across instruments shows that investors remain cautious about duration risk,” the analyst added.

What’s Next

Investors will monitor upcoming inflation data for signals on yield direction

The Central Bank’s next policy guidance is expected to influence fixed-income positioning

Primary market auctions in the coming weeks may test demand strength

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The Treasury bills rally signals cautious optimism in Nigeria’s fixed-income market, but divergent movements in bonds highlight lingering uncertainty around interest rate direction and macro stability.