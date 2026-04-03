Bishop Dajur calls for sacrifice and service in Good Friday message

Key Points

The Rt. Rev’d Gershinen Dajur, Bishop of Keffi-Karshi Missionary Diocese, has urged Christians to embrace the Cross as a symbol of truth, forgiveness, and service.

In his pastoral message titled “The Mystery and Mandate of Good Friday,” the cleric noted that the day offers a profound revelation of divine love through suffering.

The Bishop charged the clergy to remain steadfast in proclaiming “Christ crucified” and called on the laity to manifest their faith through tangible actions.

He emphasized that the Cross is not an end point but a “threshold of resurrection,” encouraging hope in the face of spiritual weariness.

Main Story

The Bishop of Keffi-Karshi Missionary Diocese, Rt. Rev’d Gershinen Dajur, has called on the Christian faithful to reflect on the deeper meaning of the Cross during this year’s Good Friday observations.

In a pastoral message delivered in Abuja to mark the commemoration of the death of Jesus Christ, Dajur described the passion of Christ as the fulfillment of a redemptive purpose where mercy is bestowed upon humanity.

The message, entitled “The Mystery and Mandate of Good Friday,” served as a call to action for believers to move beyond ritual and toward authentic discipleship.

Addressing the current global climate, the Bishop noted that in an age marked by uncertainty and injustice, the message of the Cross speaks with “urgent clarity.”

He challenged the congregation to confront complacency and become bearers of their own crosses through sacrifice and obedience.

Dajur specifically exhorted the laity to avoid reducing the Cross to a mere symbol, urging them instead to take it up daily through compassionate service to the poor and suffering.

The Issue

The primary challenge identified in the Bishop’s message is “Spiritual Weariness” and the risk of religious symbols becoming disconnected from social action. In a period of economic and social instability, there is often a tendency for faith to become inward-looking. Dajur’s mandate seeks to bridge this gap by defining the Cross not just as a historical artifact of “divine love,” but as a functional framework for forgiveness and truth in public life. By calling for “tangible actions,” the cleric is pushing for a faith that actively addresses systemic injustice and the needs of the vulnerable.

What’s Being Said

“ In our present age, marked by uncertainty, injustice, and spiritual weariness, the Cross speaks with urgent clarity, ” stated Rt. Rev’d Gershinen Dajur .

” stated . The Bishop charged the clergy to ensure their lives “reflect the self-giving love they preach,” making the message of Christ the core of their ministry.

He urged the laity to manifest faith through “faithful witness, through forgiveness, truth, and compassionate service.”

Dajur reminded the diocese that “the Cross was not an end point but a threshold of resurrection,” offering a message of hope to those facing hardship.

What’s Next

Following the Good Friday observances, the Keffi-Karshi Missionary Diocese is expected to lead its congregation into Easter Sunday celebrations , focusing on the theme of resurrection and renewal.

, focusing on the theme of resurrection and renewal. The Bishop’s call for “compassionate service” may trigger increased outreach programmes within the diocese aimed at supporting the impoverished during the holiday season.

within the diocese aimed at supporting the impoverished during the holiday season. Clergy members are expected to incorporate the “mandate of the Cross” into their ongoing teaching and community engagement strategies.

The message serves as a spiritual roadmap for the diocese as it navigates the remaining months of the year, emphasizing accountability and devotion to both God and humanity.

Bottom Line

Bishop Dajur’s Good Friday message is a reminder that the Cross demands more than just reverence—it demands a lifestyle of service. By framing the crucifixion as a “threshold” rather than a finality, he provides a theological basis for resilience and social responsibility in a time of national and spiritual uncertainty.