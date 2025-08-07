Tragedy In Ghana As Two Ministers, Six Others Die In Helicopter Crash

Ghana is in mourning following a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people, including two sitting ministers, in the southern Ashanti region on Wednesday.

The victims include the country’s Defence Minister, Edward Omane Boamah, and the Minister of Environment, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed. The ill-fated military helicopter was en route from the capital, Accra, to the mining town of Obuasi when it went down under yet-to-be-determined circumstances.

In a statement released shortly after the incident, Chief of Staff to the President, Julius Debrah, confirmed the identities of all eight victims. They include:

Alhaji Muniru Mohammed, Acting Deputy National Security Coordinator

Dr Samuel Sarpong, Vice Chairman of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Mr Samuel Aboagye, former parliamentary candidate

Squadron Leader Peter [surname withheld]

Flying Officer Twum Ampadu

Sergeant Ernest Addo

Details of the crash remain sketchy, with aviation authorities expected to launch a full investigation into the cause of the fatal accident.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has declared a national period of mourning, with all flags to be flown at half-mast until further notice. The presidency described the loss as “a devastating blow to the nation,” urging Ghanaians to remain calm and united during this difficult time.

The late ministers and officials were reportedly on an official assignment linked to ongoing development and security operations in the Ashanti region.

The tragic incident has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from political leaders, international partners, and citizens across the country, many of whom have taken to social media to express their shock and sorrow.

Further details regarding funeral arrangements and investigation outcomes are expected in the coming days.