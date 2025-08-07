SAHCO Reports 131% Growth In Profit For H1 2025

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) has reported a 131 percent increase in its profit after tax for the half-year ended June 30, 2025, as the company benefitted from expanded operations and improved efficiency across its aviation handling services.

According to its unaudited financial results, SAHCO’s profit after tax rose to ₦3.63 billion, up from ₦1.57 billion recorded in the same period of 2024.

The company’s revenue climbed 69 percent year-on-year to ₦10.68 billion from ₦6.31 billion, driven by strong performance across its core service segments. Gross profit more than doubled to ₦7.14 billion, compared to ₦3.75 billion in the previous year.

Operating profit also saw significant growth, increasing to ₦4.65 billion from ₦1.87 billion in H1 2024. However, administrative expenses rose to ₦2.6 billion from ₦1.94 billion, reflecting higher operational activity and inflationary pressures.

Finance costs were largely unchanged at ₦73.17 million versus ₦74.53 million a year earlier. However, finance income dropped sharply to ₦7.5 million from ₦82.5 million. The company also recorded a foreign exchange loss of ₦33.6 million during the period.

Despite this, SAHCO’s total comprehensive income rose to ₦3.59 billion from ₦1.5 billion in the prior year. The company declared an interim dividend of ₦812 million, up from ₦406 million paid in the same period last year.

SAHCO’s total assets grew to ₦52.97 billion as of June 2025, up from ₦37.96 billion a year earlier. The increase was driven by gains in property, plant and equipment, and a rise in trade receivables.

Shareholders’ equity also improved, rising to ₦36.36 billion from ₦26.63 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, indicating a stronger balance sheet and enhanced shareholder value.