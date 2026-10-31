Traditional media urged to adopt digital formats to attract younger audiences

By Emmanuella Opara | October 31st, 2026

KEY POINTS

Nigerian visual storyteller Fisayo Fosudo has urged traditional media organisations to embrace short videos, reels, carousels and vlogs.

He said established media brands could combine their credibility and experience with new media techniques to reach younger audiences.

Fosudo called for greater collaboration between traditional media organisations and independent content creators.

He spoke at Moonshot 2026, a technology conference held in Lagos from October 28 to 29.

MAIN STORY

Digital storyteller and content creator Fisayo Fosudo has urged traditional media organisations to adopt emerging digital formats and content distribution methods to remain relevant to audiences increasingly consuming information through social media.

Fosudo said established media organisations could draw on their reputation and editorial experience while adopting formats such as short videos, reels, carousels and vlogs to make their content more accessible to younger audiences.

He made the recommendation during an interview at Moonshot 2026, organised by technology media platform TechCabal at the National Theatre, Lagos.

According to him, the growth of new media has lowered the barriers to content creation and provided traditional media organisations with additional opportunities to distribute information and engage different audience groups.

He said media organisations could build on their existing brands while adapting their content strategies to changing consumption habits.

Fosudo also cautioned against viewing the relationship between traditional media and independent content creators as a one-way learning process, noting that both sides could benefit from exchanging ideas and experiences.

Drawing on his background in media innovation and experience across traditional and social media, he said collaboration between the two sectors could strengthen content development and distribution.

He also described Moonshot as an important platform for discussions about Nigeria’s technology sector and wider development, saying its conversations extended beyond technology to infrastructure, innovation and ideas for the country’s future.

The fourth edition of Moonshot, held from October 28 to 29, 2026, brought together technology companies, start-ups, entrepreneurs, investors, content creators and other stakeholders to discuss innovation and business development across Africa.

THE ISSUES

Traditional media organisations face changing audience habits as younger consumers increasingly encounter news and other information through social media platforms.

Fosudo’s comments point to the need for established publishers to adapt how they package and distribute content without abandoning the reputation and experience built through traditional journalism.

The challenge is not simply adopting new formats, but finding ways to use them to reach different audiences while maintaining the value of established media brands.

His call for collaboration also suggests that traditional publishers and independent creators can draw on each other’s strengths rather than treating the growth of new media as a competition between the two sectors.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Traditional media can leverage their brand, legacy and employ the methods of the new media,” Fisayo Fosudo, digital storyteller and content creator, said.

“Now, there’s new tools, easy adaptation, lower barrier to entry when it comes to the content space,” Fosudo said.

“And I see that there’s a lot of learnings that both platforms can learn from each other,” he said.

“Very important, very relevant to not just the technology space but infrastructure, innovation, things that have to do with forward-thinking minds and people in Nigeria.

“I think this is very, very crucial and I’m very glad to be here,” Fosudo said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The comments place the focus on how traditional media organisations can incorporate short-form video, visual storytelling and other digital formats into their content strategies while exploring opportunities to work with independent creators.

BOTTOM LINE

Traditional media organisations have been urged to adapt to changing audience preferences by embracing digital storytelling formats and collaborating with content creators, while using their established brands and experience to reach younger audiences.