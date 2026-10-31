The House of reps threaten demolition of illegal structures along power project routes

By Emmanuella Opara | October 31st, 2026

KEY POINTS

The House of Representatives has threatened to remove churches, hotels, homes and other structures illegally built on Federal Government rights of way for electricity transmission projects.

The committee raised concerns that encroachment and vandalism could delay projects and expose public investments to losses.

The Egbu substation in Imo State is about 85 per cent complete and is expected to be delivered around March 2027.

The facility is projected to add approximately 250 megawatts to electricity supply in the state.

MAIN STORY

The House of Representatives has warned that it will take action against individuals and institutions occupying government land designated for power transmission infrastructure, including the possible demolition of buildings erected along approved project routes.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Public Assets, Kuye Ademorin, gave the warning during an inspection of ongoing electricity projects in Enugu and Imo states, where lawmakers reportedly found structures built on Federal Government rights of way.

The inspection covered the 132kV New Haven-Ninth Mile-Nsukka Double Circuit Transmission Line in Enugu State and the Egbu 330/132/33kV substation in Owerri, Imo State.

Ademorin said illegal occupation of land reserved for critical national infrastructure was undermining efforts to expand electricity supply and support industrial development. He also questioned how buildings could have received approval from state authorities despite the existence of designated transmission corridors.

The committee said it would work with relevant authorities to address the encroachment and protect public assets, warning that the National Assembly would not allow the illegal occupation of government land to continue unchecked.

Other lawmakers who participated in the inspection included Mark Obetta, Lanre Okunlola, Sani Rigo and Canice Moore Nwachukwu.

Ademorin urged the government to ensure the timely completion of ongoing power projects, provide contractors with prompt payments and compensate property owners whose land had been acquired for public infrastructure.

The committee also assessed the Egbu substation, which the Niger Delta Power Holding Company said was about 85 per cent complete, with delivery expected around March 2027.

The facility is projected to add approximately 250 megawatts to electricity supply in Imo State and improve power delivery to communities in the Orlu area.

First awarded in 2006, the project has received renewed attention under the leadership of NDPHC Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Adighije.

Ademorin expressed optimism that completing the facility would improve electricity supply, encourage industrial activities and create employment opportunities across the South-East.

THE ISSUES

The warning highlights the challenges facing electricity infrastructure development where buildings and other developments encroach on land reserved for transmission lines and related facilities.

Such encroachment can complicate project execution, threaten infrastructure safety and contribute to delays in delivering public investments. The committee’s concerns also extend to vandalism, which it said was putting billions of naira invested in the power sector at risk.

However, the lawmakers also pointed to the government’s responsibility to pay contractors promptly and compensate landowners whose properties are acquired for public projects.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“We observed the magnitude of investment by the Federal Government in building a sustainable power system for the country, particularly in our states, to help them develop their industrial base through adequate power supply.

“However, to our chagrin and disappointment, we saw a people who are not totally buying into the vision of a greater country for all of us,” Kuye Ademorin, Chairman of the House Committee on Public Assets, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The committee said it would engage relevant authorities to tackle illegal occupation of government rights of way and protect land reserved for electricity infrastructure.

The Egbu substation is expected to be delivered around March 2027, subject to the completion of the remaining work.

BOTTOM LINE

The House of Representatives is threatening action against illegal structures along power transmission routes as it seeks to protect public investments and prevent further delays to electricity projects. The completion of the Egbu substation is expected to strengthen power supply in Imo State, with a projected additional capacity of 250 megawatts.