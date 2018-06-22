TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY JOB | VIP Express Tourism Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (6 Positions)

TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY JOB | VIP Express Tourism Limited Fresh Job Recruitment (6 Positions)

By Lolade .O
- June 22, 2018
- in JOBS, TOURISM, TRAVEL & HOSPITALITY
65
0

VIP Express Tourism Limited is a top international travel and tourism company offering its members high quality vacation accommodation services. VIP Express Tourism Limited focuses specifically on quality family vacations as we value the strong bond of families. By offering these quality vacation accommodation services VIP Express Tourism Limited is contributing to strengthen these bonds between families, reduce stress from the everyday riggers of life and improve longevity. Our services are designed to appeal to every generation from children to grandparents, offering a mix of rest and adventure to the whole family.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

EDUCATION & TRAINING JOB | American University of Nigeria (AUN) Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions)

The American University of Nigeria (AUN) was established