Tottenham’s $1 billion Stadium Unveiling Postponed over Safety Concerns

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy asked the club’s fans for their “continued patience and forbearance.”

“We know this will be disappointing for all our season tickets holders, premium members and our fans worldwide,” said Levy in a statement.

“Urgent follow up meetings” with contractors will take place and after “re-testing and rectifying” they would be in a better position to release a revised timetable for when the club might be able to move into its new home.

“We appreciate the support our partner the NFL has shown since the extent of this issue became evident today.”

NFL vice-president Mark Waller said that he “totally understood the issue” and would continue to work with Spurs to make future games a “huge success.”

“Everyone has been so excited about the prospect of playing in the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and I know all at the Club are very disappointed, but determined to clear this final hurdle,” said Waller in a statement.

“The new stadium will be an amazing venue for the NFL and we are very excited about our long-term partnership with Tottenham Hotspur.”

The venue for Spurs’ game against Manchester City on 28 October is also yet “to be confirmed,” while the delay will also impact at least one of the club’s Champions League group games.

The draw for the Champions League group stages takes place on August 30, with match days one, two and three taking place on September 18 and 19, October 2 and 3 and October 23 and 24.

The Premier League had already granted Spurs special permission to play their opening game on Saturday against Fulham in Wembley.