IGP Gets Presidential Directive to Dismantle SARS

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo Tuesday ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, to, with immediate effect, dismantle the management and composition of Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS).

He also directed Idris to ensure that any unit that will emerge from the overhaul process is intelligence-driven.

The acting president also instructed the IGP to ensure that such unit is restricted to the prevention and detection of armed robbery, kidnapping, and apprehension of offenders linked to stated offences, and nothing more.

A statement by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, said the order was sequel to persistent complaints and reports on activities of SARS which border on allegations of human rights violations.

Akande said the acting president also directed the IGP to ensure that all operatives in the emerging unit conduct their operations in strict adherence to principles of rule of law and observance of international human rights law and the constitutionally guaranteed rights of suspects.

He added that operatives of the unit should also bear proper identification anytime they are on duty.

Akande also said Osinbajo directed “the National Human Rights Commission to set up a special panel that would conduct an investigation into the alleged unlawful activities of SARS in order to afford members of the general public the opportunity to present their grievances with a view to ensuring redress.”