Wizkid Unveils Starboy Clothing Line in New York

Nigerian Afro beat singer and award winner Wizkid has made another hallmark in his career. He is now a proud owner of a fashion brand called “Starboy” the name of the collection takes after his nickname.

The collection was unveiled in Manhattan, New York. At the unveiling Wizkid not only posed for the frenzied pictures taken by fans, he also performed some of his songs turning the unveiling into a concert of some sort.

“For me, when I dropped my last project, I just felt it was time to do something for my fans, so they could have almost like, a piece of me,” explained Wizkid.

The crowd at the unveiling were not only African but also the presence of other nationalities and race were represented.

The collection includes a Starboy-branded tour jacket–style bomber and a Made in Lagos green and purple gradient tee, is not as flashy as perhaps as his earlier designs.

On their twitter handle, Vogue describes Wizkid as “currently Africa’s hottest pop star by almost any measure”.

From all indications, it seems his designs will be sold out like the Nigerian Jersey.