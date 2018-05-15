Total Set to Sell Haiti Retail Business to Bandari Corp

- May 15, 2018
French oil company, Total, has agreed to sell its retail business in Haiti to Bandari Corporation Ltd, a consortium formed by local and regional players.

Total said the business comprised a network of 92 service stations and general trade fuel sales operations. The French company did not disclose the financial terms of the sale, Reuters reports.

“This transaction with local operators is aligned with our strategy of streamlining our asset portfolio in the Caribbean,” Isabelle Gaildraud, senior vice president for the Americas region at Total Marketing & Services, said in a statement.

 

