Top 7 underrated African destinations corporate leaders should consider for their next retreat

By Emmanuella Opara| November 8th 2026

Corporate travel is often associated with conferences, board meetings and business engagements in major commercial cities. However, corporate leaders are increasingly looking beyond conventional business destinations for places that offer opportunities to step away from daily office demands, engage with colleagues and experience different cultures.

Across Africa, several lesser-known destinations combine natural attractions, cultural experiences and peaceful surroundings that could make them appealing for executive retreats, leadership getaways and corporate team-building activities.

From the tropical islands of São Tomé and Príncipe to the mountains of Lesotho and the deserts of Namibia, these destinations offer business leaders alternatives to the usual travel hotspots.

Here are seven underrated African destinations worth considering for corporate travel and leadership retreats.

1. São Tomé and Príncipe

São Tomé and Príncipe offers corporate leaders an opportunity to exchange busy commercial environments for a quieter island setting. Located off the west coast of Central Africa, the country is known for its tropical beaches, lush rainforests, volcanic landscapes and peaceful atmosphere.

Its natural surroundings could provide a suitable setting for small executive retreats, leadership discussions and private team gatherings away from the distractions of everyday business operations.

Corporate visitors can explore Obo National Park, relax along Praia Jalé and discover the islands’ colonial-era architecture. The destination may also appeal to leaders seeking a combination of relaxation, nature exploration and cultural experiences.

2. Malawi

Known as the Warm Heart of Africa, Malawi offers a combination of natural attractions, welcoming communities and outdoor activities that could make it an interesting choice for corporate getaways.

Lake Malawi is one of the country’s major attractions, with clear waters, sandy beaches and opportunities for swimming, kayaking and snorkelling. These activities offer alternatives to the usual conference-room setting for teams seeking shared experiences outside the workplace.

Corporate visitors can also explore Liwonde National Park, where elephants, hippos and other wildlife can be spotted. For business leaders, Malawi provides an opportunity to combine leisure, cultural exposure and informal team engagement.

3. Lesotho

Lesotho offers a different experience for corporate leaders interested in mountain landscapes and outdoor activities. Surrounded by South Africa, the kingdom is characterised by high-altitude scenery, traditional villages and winding mountain roads.

Its natural environment could appeal to organisations looking for a retreat centred on outdoor experiences, leadership reflection and team bonding.

Visitors can explore Maletsunyane Falls, visit Sehlabathebe National Park and experience traditional Basotho culture. Hiking, horseback riding and mountain photography also provide opportunities for colleagues to participate in activities beyond their usual professional routines.

4. Madagascar

Madagascar offers corporate travellers an opportunity to experience one of Africa’s most distinctive natural environments. The island is known for its biodiversity, including lemurs, chameleons and baobab trees, many of which are not naturally found elsewhere.

For business leaders, the destination could provide a memorable setting for executive holidays, incentive travel and retreats that combine relaxation with nature exploration.

Visitors can explore the Avenue of the Baobabs, hike through Andasibe-Mantadia National Park and discover the beaches around Nosy Be. Its wildlife, landscapes and cultural traditions also offer opportunities for international executives to experience a different side of the continent.

5. Zambia

Zambia is an attractive option for corporate leaders seeking a destination that combines wildlife experiences with outdoor adventure. One of its major attractions is Victoria Falls, which it shares with neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The country also has several national parks, including South Luangwa National Park, known for its wildlife safaris.

Business executives and corporate teams can explore walking safaris, river activities and wildlife viewing opportunities involving elephants, lions, giraffes and other animals. Such experiences can provide a change from formal business settings and offer opportunities for colleagues to interact in a more relaxed environment.

6. Senegal

Senegal offers corporate visitors a combination of cultural experiences, historical landmarks, beaches and a vibrant urban environment. Its capital, Dakar, provides an opportunity to experience the country’s business and cultural life, while its coastal attractions offer alternatives for leisure and relaxation.

Corporate leaders can explore Gorée Island, a UNESCO World Heritage Site associated with the history of the transatlantic slave trade, and visit Lake Retba, known for its pink waters when conditions permit.

The country’s music, food and hospitality also offer opportunities for cultural engagement. For executives travelling across the continent, Senegal presents a destination where business interests, history and leisure can be explored together.

7. Namibia

Namibia is known for its dramatic desert landscapes, striking coastlines and wildlife attractions. Its distinctive scenery makes it an appealing destination for corporate leaders seeking a break from conventional city-based travel.

The towering dunes of Sossusvlei and the vast Namib Desert offer opportunities for photography and outdoor exploration, while Etosha National Park provides wildlife experiences.

Corporate visitors can also explore the coastal town of Swakopmund. The country’s landscapes make it suitable for road trips and outdoor activities that can form part of executive getaways and corporate travel programmes.

Conclusion

Corporate travel does not always have to revolve around major commercial centres, conferences and formal meetings. Africa’s less-explored destinations offer business leaders opportunities to experience different cultures, enjoy outdoor activities and spend time away from the demands of the workplace.

From the island setting of São Tomé and Príncipe to the mountains of Lesotho and the deserts of Namibia, these destinations provide alternatives for organisations considering executive retreats, incentive trips and team-building experiences.

For corporate leaders seeking fresh perspectives and memorable travel experiences, exploring beyond Africa’s familiar tourist destinations could offer a worthwhile change of pace.