JAMB releases 2027 UTME preparation tips for candidates

By Annette Ikponmwonba | November 9th, 2026

KEYPOINTS

• JAMB has released a six-point checklist to guide candidates preparing for the 2027 UTME.

• Candidates are advised to verify their NIMC biodata before registration.

• The board also urged prospective candidates to secure a registered phone number and active email address.

• Candidates should decide on their preferred courses, institutions and appropriate UTME subject combinations.

• The proposed 2027 UTME timetable lists March 15–25, 2027, but the dates have not been confirmed as final by JAMB.

MAIN STORY

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has outlined six important steps prospective candidates should take ahead of the 2027 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), The board advised candidates to verify their National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) biodata and prepare their registration details before commencing the exercise.

In a video shared on its official platforms on Monday, JAMB urged prospective candidates to ensure their personal information with NIMC was correct, obtain a registered phone number and maintain an active email address, The examination body also advised candidates to decide on their preferred courses and institutions while ensuring that their selected UTME subject combinations matched their intended programmes.

According to JAMB, the checklist is designed to help candidates stay organised, prepare effectively and avoid common mistakes during registration and the admission process, “As you prepare for the 2027 UTME, there are a few important things to get right before examination day,” the board stated in the accompanying caption, It added that candidates needed to prepare their biodata, confirm their subject combinations and understand the requirements for their preferred courses.

THE ISSUES

JAMB’s Six-Point Preparation Checklist

The board outlined the following steps for prospective candidates:

1. Verify Your NIMC Biodata

Candidates should ensure that their personal information with the National Identity Management Commission is accurate before commencing the 2027 UTME registration.

2. Get a Registered Phone Number

Prospective candidates are advised to have a registered phone number available for the registration exercise.

3. Provide an Active Email Address

Candidates should maintain an active email address that they can easily access throughout the registration and admission process.

4. Decide on Your Preferred Course

JAMB advised candidates to identify the programme they intend to study before beginning registration.

5. Choose Your Preferred Institution

Candidates should decide on the institution they wish to attend.

6. Select the Right UTME Subjects

The board stressed the importance of choosing subject combinations that align with candidates’ preferred courses and admission requirements.

Where to Get More Information

JAMB directed candidates seeking further information to visit its official website and follow its verified social media platforms for updates on the 2027 registration exercise, “Get informed, get prepared, get ready for your 2027 UTME,” the board urged prospective candidates.

Proposed 2027 UTME Timetable

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation published a proposed 2027 examination timetable on October 14, 2026.

The proposed schedule lists March 15–25, 2027, for the 2027 UTME.

However, the ministry described the timetable as proposed, meaning the dates should not be treated as final examination dates confirmed by JAMB, The examination board also shared the timeline on its social media platforms, emphasising that the dates were proposed and advising candidates to follow official announcements from the examination bodies.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

JAMB is urging prospective candidates to begin preparations early by verifying their personal information, organising their registration details and making informed decisions about their preferred courses and institutions, The board also stressed that selecting the correct UTME subjects is essential to meeting the admission requirements of their chosen programmes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Prospective candidates are expected to follow JAMB’s official platforms for further announcements regarding the 2027 registration exercise and examination timetable, Candidates are also advised to verify the proposed dates when the examination body releases its final schedule.

BOTTOM LINE

JAMB has released a six-point preparation checklist for 2027 UTME candidates, urging them to verify their biodata, organise their registration details and select appropriate courses, institutions and subject combinations ahead of the examination.