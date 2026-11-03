Google launches free offline digital skills platform for Nigerians, targets 3m Africans by 2030

KEY POINTS

Google has launched a free digital learning platform that allows Nigerians and other Africans to access AI and digital skills training offline.

The initiative targets three million learners by 2030, with 250,000 expected to graduate by the end of 2026.

The platform offers more than 15 training programmes covering AI, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics and digital marketing.

Learners can download lessons over Wi-Fi and study offline without using additional mobile data.

Google has made the platform available to students, job seekers, entrepreneurs and developers across Africa.

MAIN STORY

Google has launched a free digital learning platform that enables Nigerians to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital skills without needing continuous internet access.

The initiative, known as Skilling Africa with Google, aims to equip three million Africans with digital and AI skills by 2030, with an initial target of 250,000 graduates by the end of 2026.

The Communications and Public Relations Manager for West Africa, Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade, disclosed the launch in a statement on Monday.

Managing Director of Google Africa, Alex Okosi, said the continent needed more people equipped to develop, use and innovate with AI technologies.

He said Africa had an opportunity to influence the future of AI, but wider access to relevant digital skills would be necessary for more people to participate in the growing digital economy.

The platform brings together more than 15 training programmes across different areas of technology and business development. These include artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, data analytics, digital marketing and small business development.

A major feature is its offline learning option, which allows users to download lessons through Wi-Fi and access them later without incurring additional mobile data costs.

Google said the platform works on entry-level smartphones and laptops and does not require learners to install a separate application.

The learning hub also combines several of Google’s existing training initiatives. These include Hustle Academy for small business owners, Google Career Certificates for people seeking careers in data analytics, IT support and cybersecurity, and Google Cloud Skills programmes for developers.

It also features SCOUT, an AI-powered study companion that helps learners understand unfamiliar concepts, ask questions and organise their study schedules.

Users can monitor their learning progress and earn verifiable badges after completing courses. These credentials can be presented to prospective employers or clients.

The platform currently supports English, Swahili and Arabic, with additional African languages, including Hausa, being introduced.

THE ISSUES

The offline feature addresses one of the practical barriers to digital education in Nigeria: the cost and availability of internet access.

Although online training can provide access to valuable skills, the cost of mobile data and unreliable connectivity can make it difficult for some learners to complete courses. Allowing users to download lessons over Wi-Fi and study later could reduce that burden.

The range of programmes also extends the platform’s relevance beyond people seeking technology jobs. Small business owners can access business development training, while developers can improve their technical skills and job seekers can pursue recognised career pathways.

However, access to training does not automatically translate into employment or business growth. Learners will still need opportunities to apply their skills, gain practical experience and connect with employers or paying clients.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“Africa needs more people equipped to develop, use and innovate with AI technologies.” – Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa.

“The programme is aimed at equipping three million people with digital and AI skills by 2030, with an initial target of 250,000 graduates by the end of 2026.” – Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa.

“Users can download lessons through Wi-Fi and subsequently access the learning materials offline without incurring additional mobile data costs.” – Alex Okosi, Managing Director, Google Africa.

WHAT’S NEXT

Google’s immediate target is to graduate 250,000 learners by the end of 2026, as it works towards training three million Africans by 2030.

The introduction of additional African languages, including Hausa, is expected to broaden access beyond the platform’s current English, Swahili and Arabic offerings.

Interested learners can access the free training platform at skillingafrica.withgoogle.com.

BOTTOM LINE

Google’s offline learning platform gives Nigerians another free route to acquire digital and AI skills without depending on continuous internet access. Its wider value will depend on how many learners complete the programmes and turn their training into employment, business opportunities or improved productivity.