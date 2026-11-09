Golden Morn marks 40 years with extra 50g offer for consumers

KEY POINTS

Nestlé Nigeria is offering an additional 50 grammes of Golden Morn free on every 900-gramme pack purchased from November.

The promotion forms part of activities marking the cereal brand’s 40th anniversary.

Golden Morn was introduced in Nigeria in 1986 and is produced locally using maize and soybeans sourced from Nigerian farmers.

Nestlé says it will continue to introduce new product variants and improve its offerings to consumers.

MAIN STORY

Nestlé Nigeria has announced a promotional offer of an additional 50 grammes of Golden Morn cereal on every 900-gramme pack purchased from November as the brand marks its 40th anniversary in the Nigerian market.

The company disclosed the offer during an anniversary celebration at its Agbara Factory in Ogun State, where it also unveiled a special commemorative pack to mark four decades of the cereal brand’s presence in the country.

The Category Manager for Dairy and Golden Morn at Nestlé Nigeria, Omofasa Orhiunu, said the promotion was designed to reward consumers who have remained loyal to the brand over the years.

He explained that customers purchasing the 900-gramme pack would receive an additional 50 grammes at no extra cost.

Orhiunu described Golden Morn as a Nigerian brand developed and manufactured locally, adding that the company planned to sustain product innovation through new variants and offerings aimed at making breakfast more appealing to households.

He said Nestlé would continue to develop products that meet changing consumer preferences while maintaining its commitment to nourishing Nigerian families.

Speaking at the event, the Agbara Factory Manager, Talla Fall, highlighted the changes made to Golden Morn since its introduction in 1986, including nutritional improvements and packaging modifications.

He identified high-protein recipes, affordable soft packaging, iron and Vitamin A fortification, and the introduction of Grainsmart among the developments introduced over the years.

Fall said the cereal was produced entirely in Nigeria using locally sourced agricultural materials, particularly maize and soybeans, acknowledging the contributions of Nigerian farmers and factory workers to its production.

He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to product quality, food safety and operational standards, describing its workforce as an important part of the brand’s continued presence in the market.

Also speaking, nutritionist and Nestlé Nigeria brand ambassador, Abosede Olusolape, encouraged Nigerians to adopt balanced breakfast habits, explaining that morning meals should provide essential nutrients such as carbohydrates, protein, dietary fibre, vitamins and minerals.

She identified busy work schedules, poor meal planning and reduced morning appetite as some of the factors preventing people from maintaining healthy breakfast routines.

Olusolape advised households to plan meals ahead, introduce variety and combine different food groups rather than depend excessively on carbohydrate-based meals.

She explained that whole grains provide dietary fibre that supports digestion, while protein helps people feel fuller for longer.

The anniversary celebration marks four decades since Golden Morn entered the Nigerian market, with Nestlé highlighting its local production, product development and relationship with consumers.

THE ISSUES

Golden Morn’s 40th anniversary comes at a time when food prices and household spending remain important considerations for Nigerian consumers. The additional 50-gramme offer provides a temporary increase in product quantity without an increase in the advertised pack size price, although the promotion’s duration and distribution coverage will influence how many consumers benefit.

The brand’s reliance on locally sourced maize and soybeans also highlights the relationship between food manufacturing and domestic agricultural supply chains. Consistent access to quality raw materials is important to local production, while stronger links with Nigerian farmers can support demand for agricultural produce.

The anniversary also provides an opportunity to examine how established consumer brands respond to changing household needs through product innovation, nutritional improvements, packaging and promotional strategies.

For Nestlé Nigeria, maintaining consumer loyalty will depend not only on anniversary promotions but also on product affordability, quality and the ability to meet changing market expectations.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“To celebrate our consumers who have been loyal to Golden Morn for over 40 years, we will be rolling out a promotion in November. For every 900-gram pack of Golden Morn our consumers buy, they get 50 grams extra free. That is an extra bowl of Golden Morn to nourish our wonderful families in Nigeria,” Omofasa Orhiunu, Category Manager for Dairy and Golden Morn at Nestlé Nigeria, said.

“Golden Morn is made with the goodness of maize and soybeans, grown by Nigerian farmers and created in Nigeria by Nigerians,” Talla Fall, Agbara Factory Manager, said.

“Plan ahead, add variety and make it realistic,” Abosede Olusolape, nutritionist and Nestlé Nigeria brand ambassador, advised.

WHAT’S NEXT

Nestlé Nigeria says it will continue introducing new Golden Morn variants and developing its product offerings as it seeks to maintain consumer interest and strengthen the brand’s position in the Nigerian market.

The November promotional offer will give consumers purchasing the specified 900-gramme pack an additional 50 grammes at no extra cost.

BOTTOM LINE

Golden Morn’s 40th anniversary combines a consumer promotion with a renewed focus on local production and product innovation, as Nestlé Nigeria seeks to sustain the brand’s relationship with Nigerian households.