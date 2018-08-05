Top 7 Survival Tips For Coping In A Toxic Workplace

A toxic workplace is one that is filled with a high level of infighting, drama, power play and battles among and against different personalities. Toxic workplaces arise from, or invariably become, breeding grounds for poor leadership, dysfunctional colleagues, favouritism, unhealthy politics, sickening policies and ineffective processes and procedures.

Working in such an environment not only destroys your chances of building a great and productive work life, but leaves you constantly on edge, with the constant thoughts and fear of virtually everything that could go wrong. It could even be a direct threat to your career progression!

If you find yourself in such a work environment, the following Top 7 hints will help you survive, at least until such a time that you can make your exit:

#1: Work On Yourself

You may not have control over much of the situation around you, but there is at least one thing you can control – and that is yourself!

When you find yourself in a toxic workplace you will need to practice mindfulness, a state of being constantly aware and on your guard. Ensure that you are always conscious of things going on around you and in control of yourself.

#2: Practice Emotional Intelligence

Do not be impulsive or careless with your reaction to the words and actions of the toxic elements in your workplace. Keep a strong hold on outward displays of emotion, especially your temper. Before you speak or react when provoked, first take a deep breath and count 1-10 within yourself.

#3: Ensure Effective Communication

Ensure that all the instructions, information and tasks you receive are clearly communicated via formal channels, not verbally. Make sure that you not only understand what is being communicated to you, but that you are also clearly understood. Avoid ambiguity and satirical expressions.

Let your countenance, body language and actions remain professional, especially with the words you utter in any form of business communication. Protect yourself, guard your happiness and don’t flip.

#4: Document Everything

An important thing to do when you find yourself working in a toxic environment is to document everything.

Keep careful records of tasks, achievements and if possible, any form of abuse. They would be your proof in situations where you have to defend yourself in an official capacity.

As much as possible, follow up official verbal communications with an email to the person(s) involved to confirm, and to ensure that it is documented.

#5: Do Not Take Sides

Keep in mind that there are individuals who thrive in such toxic environments. Try to identify them and minimize unofficial interactions with such people. Do not take sides in any real or apparent disagreements or conflicts. It is much better to be perceived as a peacemaker.

#6: Be Alert At All Times

Never let your guard down at any time. Sometimes you will need to be diplomatic in order to avoid being labeled a ‘rebel’ or targeted. Do not be overly trusting of anyone, but at the same time you don’t want to come across as obnoxious. It is a tightrope you must be prepared to walk all the time.

#7: Plot Your Exit!

There’s very little chance that you will be able to single-handedly change the situation in a toxic workplace, except that is your clear mandate. Or that you are senior and empowered enough to lead a bold change initiative.

Ultimately, you might want to consider changing jobs. Once you come to that decision, it is important to plan your exit carefully.

Take the lessons learned from your current job, and let them be a guide as you look for a new one. Do not be afraid to ask the right questions and do enough background research about every prospective new employer, so that you don’t make the same mistake twice!