Tobi Amusan Charges Into 100m Hurdles Final At World Championships

Nigeria’s sprint queen, Tobi Amusan, has once again demonstrated why she remains one of the most dominant hurdlers in world athletics after storming into the women’s 100m hurdles final at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo on Monday.

Amusan, who currently holds the world record, delivered a powerful display in the semifinals, clocking 12.36 seconds (-0.2 m/s) to claim victory in her race. Her commanding run placed her ahead of the Netherlands’ Nadine Visser, who finished in 12.45s, and Poland’s Pia Skrzyszowska, who crossed the line in 12.51s.

The 27-year-old Nigerian athlete appeared in full control throughout the race, gliding smoothly over the hurdles and finishing with authority. This performance has reignited hopes of another golden moment for Amusan, who famously set the world record of 12.12s at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene.

With the final scheduled for 2:20 pm BST, anticipation is building as Amusan looks to reclaim her spot on the top of the podium. Fans and analysts alike believe her current form gives her a strong chance of securing another championship title.

Women’s 100m Hurdles Final Lineup:

Tobi Amusan (NGR) – 12.36s

Grace Stark (USA) – 12.37s

Masai Russell (USA) – 12.42s

Danielle Williams (JAM) – 12.44s

Ditaji Kambundji (SUI) – 12.44s

Nadine Visser (NED) – 12.45s

Devynne Charlton (BAH) – 12.51s

Pia Skrzyszowska (POL) – 12.53s

Amusan had earlier qualified for the semifinals after comfortably winning her opening heat on Sunday, setting the tone for her Tokyo campaign. With her focus now firmly on the final, Nigeria’s athletics fans are eagerly awaiting another history-making performance from their track heroine.